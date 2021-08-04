Oppo outs under-display camera tech that raises our Galaxy Z Fold 3 hopes high

Oppo outs under-display camera tech that raises our Galaxy Z Fold 3 hopes high0
Oppo uses AI to compensate for any remaining diffractions, it says, and the whole display is able to seem uninterrupted by the UDC area no matter the content shown, due to proprietary per-pixel chromaticity and brightness management. The result? well, selfies like the one you see below that is very close in quality to one from a regular exposed selfie camera.
We say that these samples give our high hopes for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as its leaked UDC unit seems to be proprietary as well, with a circular UDC area cut out precisely to match the rumored 4MP sensor underneath, instead of the pierced large square blocks of the first-gen such cameras.
Moreover, ZTE says that it uses a 16MP camera with tiny pixels and 4-in-1 pixel binning to achieve 2.2 micron "equivalent" pixel size. Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to arrive with a 4MP under-panel camera (that's Samsung's term for it) we can't help but think that it swapped a relatively unimpressive resolution for a sensor with a big non-virtual pixel size.
Remember that time when HTC used a 4MP selfie camera and everyone laughed, then it turned out it is an UltraPixel unit with giant 2 micron pixel size so it laughed last, as each individual pixel was able to collect 3x more light than higher-res cameras with smaller pixels?
Yeah, something like that may be happening on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well, so we keep our hopes high that the selfie camera sensor under the main display will be able to collect much more light with huge pixel buckets to at least match the quality of Oppo's UDC selfies you see here.