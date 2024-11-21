Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Oppo Pad 3 could feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Oppo
Oppo Pad 3
Oppo has just announced the global availability of its new flagships, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. In just a few days, the Chinese handset maker is expected to introduce new mid-range devices under the Reno 13 family. Along with these mid-range phones, Oppo will also launch a new tablet, the Pad 3, which should have been announced alongside the Pad 3 Pro earlier this month.

For some reason, Oppo didn’t introduce the Pad 3 together with the Pro model, but that didn’t prevent over 55,000 customers to pre-order the mid-range tablet. Unlike the Pad 3 Pro which is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the vanilla model comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset.

In fact, the Pad 3 might be the world’s first tablet to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 processor. This could be very possible considering the tablet has been recently spotted on Geekbench (via 91mobiles) featuring the new Dimensity 8350 chipset, or so we believe since the name of the chipset isn’t listed.

Unsurprisingly, the tablet will run ColorOS 15 right out of the box. As far as the memory goes, Oppo has already confirmed the Pad 3 is available with 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB RAM.

Oppo Pad 3


Oppo Pad 3 sports a 11.6-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution, 700 nits brightness, and 144 Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a large 9,510 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Chinese handset maker has already revealed that the Oppo Pad 3 will be available in three color options: Blue, Purple, and Silver. The slate will feature stylus support, but all accessories will be sold separately.

The Pad 3 and Reno 13 Series will be officially introduced in China on November 25. All devices are expected to go global soon after.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless