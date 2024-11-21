Oppo Pad 3 could feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset
Oppo has just announced the global availability of its new flagships, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. In just a few days, the Chinese handset maker is expected to introduce new mid-range devices under the Reno 13 family. Along with these mid-range phones, Oppo will also launch a new tablet, the Pad 3, which should have been announced alongside the Pad 3 Pro earlier this month.
In fact, the Pad 3 might be the world’s first tablet to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 processor. This could be very possible considering the tablet has been recently spotted on Geekbench (via 91mobiles) featuring the new Dimensity 8350 chipset, or so we believe since the name of the chipset isn’t listed.
Oppo Pad 3 sports a 11.6-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution, 700 nits brightness, and 144 Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a large 9,510 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
The Chinese handset maker has already revealed that the Oppo Pad 3 will be available in three color options: Blue, Purple, and Silver. The slate will feature stylus support, but all accessories will be sold separately.
For some reason, Oppo didn’t introduce the Pad 3 together with the Pro model, but that didn’t prevent over 55,000 customers to pre-order the mid-range tablet. Unlike the Pad 3 Pro which is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the vanilla model comes with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset.
Unsurprisingly, the tablet will run ColorOS 15 right out of the box. As far as the memory goes, Oppo has already confirmed the Pad 3 is available with 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB RAM.
The Pad 3 and Reno 13 Series will be officially introduced in China on November 25. All devices are expected to go global soon after.
