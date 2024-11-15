Over 55,000 people have preordered Oppo's upcoming tablet, the Pad 3
On November 25, Oppo is about to drop a new phone series – dubbed Reno 13 – plus, another tablet. It's called Oppo Pad 3 and we have some official images of it at our disposal.
It's almost half a year since we had a chance to talk about the Oppo Pad 3. This slate and its potential specs leaked at the end of May 2024. Back then, it was spotted on a certification platform, so, naturally, we thought it was going to be announced "very soon".
Just a few days later, at the very beginning of June, there was a report claiming that the Oppo Pad 3 (alongside some other Oppo/OnePlus devices) was going to be late.
This report was apparently correct, as the Oppo Pad 3 did in fact get stalled. The wait is over, though, as November 25 is rapidly approaching and that's when the tablet is going to get unveiled. It's going to be a China-first premiere, so we're hoping for a global release in the months to come.
Thanks to the online shop, we get some official images of the slate.
The Oppo Pad 3 is set to debut with a sleek, all-metal design, as revealed by the teaser poster. The tablet features a refined, impressive color palette and will be available in three color options:
The device also supports a stylus, which is great for people who consider themselves to be artistic.
Oppo has confirmed several storage variants for the Pad 3, including 8 GB RAM with 128 GB or 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB or 512 GB storage.
According to previous leaks, the tablet will come with an 11.6-inch LCD display offering 2.8K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals.
The Oppo Pad 3 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It boasts a sizable 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, ensuring long usage times with reasonably quick recharges – I mean, 67W is far superior to, let's say, 25W speeds.
The Oppo Pad 3 is now up for preorders at Oppo's China online shop. This slate seems to be getting the attention of many, as – at least Oppo's store claims so – over 55,000 people (as of time of writing this article) have reserved a unit.
Silver
Blue
Purple
Despite its large battery, the device is designed to be lightweight, with a slim 6.29mm profile and a weight of just 533 grams. Positioned as a more budget-friendly option compared to the recently unveiled Oppo Pad 3 Pro, which features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Pad 3 should be a great all-rounder.
Things that are NOT allowed: