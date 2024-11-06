Oppo Reno 13 Pro could be the world’s first phone to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350
We’re still a few weeks away from Oppo’s Reno 13 announcement, but we already know quite a lot about the Chinese company’s upcoming mid-range phones. Although the unveiling date of the Reno 13 series hasn’t been confirmed yet, rumor has it the Oppo will make these phones official on November 25.
At least two phones will be introduced later this month, the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Both will be initially available in China, but Oppo is expected to launch its Reno 13 series worldwide at a later date.
According to Digital Chat Station, the Reno 13 Pro will instead use MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350, one of the company’s latest chipsets. If the information proves to be accurate, it will make the Reno 13 Pro the world's first smartphone to feature this specific chipset.
Besides that, DCS claims the Reno 13 Pro will pack up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage. Different variants with less memory will be available too. Also, the mid-range phone is said to sport a large 6.83-inch OLED display with micro-quad curved design.
There’s no mention of the battery, but the Reno 13 Pro is supposed to feature IP68/69 rating and wireless charging support. Last but not least, the Reno 13 series is expected to ship with ColorOS 15-based on Android 15 right out of the box but take this with a grain of salt.
Although initial rumors suggested the Reno 13 Pro will be a very powerful mid-ranger thanks to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset, it appears that the original leaker decided to backtrack on their initial claims and is now offering a new take on the device.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G | Image credits: Phone Arena
Other interesting details about the Reno 13 Pro include a powerful triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel telephoto, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, as well as a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper.
