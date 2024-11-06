Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Oppo Reno 13 Pro could be the world’s first phone to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
Oppo logo
We’re still a few weeks away from Oppo’s Reno 13 announcement, but we already know quite a lot about the Chinese company’s upcoming mid-range phones. Although the unveiling date of the Reno 13 series hasn’t been confirmed yet, rumor has it the Oppo will make these phones official on November 25.

At least two phones will be introduced later this month, the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Both will be initially available in China, but Oppo is expected to launch its Reno 13 series worldwide at a later date.

Although initial rumors suggested the Reno 13 Pro will be a very powerful mid-ranger thanks to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset, it appears that the original leaker decided to backtrack on their initial claims and is now offering a new take on the device.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Reno 13 Pro will instead use MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350, one of the company’s latest chipsets. If the information proves to be accurate, it will make the Reno 13 Pro the world's first smartphone to feature this specific chipset.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G | Image credits: Phone Arena

Besides that, DCS claims the Reno 13 Pro will pack up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage. Different variants with less memory will be available too. Also, the mid-range phone is said to sport a large 6.83-inch OLED display with micro-quad curved design.

Other interesting details about the Reno 13 Pro include a powerful triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel telephoto, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, as well as a secondary 50-megapixel selfie snapper.

There’s no mention of the battery, but the Reno 13 Pro is supposed to feature IP68/69 rating and wireless charging support. Last but not least, the Reno 13 series is expected to ship with ColorOS 15-based on Android 15 right out of the box but take this with a grain of salt.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless