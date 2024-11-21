Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15

Oppo Find X8 Pro dual-periscope camera | Image credits: Oppo

The main difference between the two panels is that one is flat, while the other is curved. However, each phone features a super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits peak brightness for easy outdoor viewing. When playing back HDR content, the phones beam at up to 4500 nits, and the ProXDR displays support the Ultra HDR standard.



Furthermore, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have the thinnest bezels of any Oppo phone, with the former being symmetrical on all sides at just 1.45 mm. The Pro model’s visually symmetrical 1.9 mm bezel is also ultra-slim, with the larger size and quad-curved glass making it look astonishingly stylish.



Both Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant, able to withstand being submerged in 1.5m of water for 30 minutes and jet sprays of water up to 80 degrees Celsius. The vanilla model also adds Swiss SGS and Military Grade certification, tested to whole-phone drop resistance and MGJB 150.18A MIL-STD impact standards.



When it comes to hardware, Oppo decided to team up with MediaTek to include the powerful Dimensity 9400 chipset inside both Find X8 phones. This particular chipset promises to deliver 35 percent faster CPU and 41 percent faster GPU (graphics processing unit) performance. Also, the Dimensity 9400 SoC (system-on-chip) features a 40 percent more efficient CPU, a 44 percent more efficient GPU, while AI tasks use 35 percent less power.



As far as the battery goes, the Find X8 uses a 5,360 mAh battery, while the Pro model is powered by a larger 5,910 mAh battery. Both batteries feature support for 80W Oppo SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. They also come with support for 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.



According to Oppo, Find X8 is available with 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB, while Find X8 Pro is available with 16/512 GB. The former is available in Star Grey, Space Black and Shel Pink, while the latter comes in Space Black and Pearl White colors.

Aside from their state-of-the-art camera systems, the Find X8 and Find X8 pro can record Dolby Vision HDR video at up to 4K resolution, 60fps from all cameras, including the front camera. The flagships also take advantage of Oppo’s Livephoto feature, which means each video frame can be turned into a potential photo.Moving on to one of the most important parts of a smartphone, the display, Oppo didn’t make any compromises when it comes to quality and efficiency. The vanilla Find X8 comes with a 6.59-inch display, while the Find X8 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.78-inch Infinite View Display.