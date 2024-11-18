Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Oppo Reno 13 and Pad 3 launching next week, color options revealed

By
0comments
Oppo
Oppo Reno 13 series
Oppo announced its new Reno 13 phones will be officially introduced on November 25. The Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will be initially launched in China next week, but they will be released globally at a later date.

Along with the first commercial of the Reno 13 series, Oppo also confirmed its mid-range phones will be available in three different colors. The vanilla model will be available in Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue and Butterfly Purple. On the other hand, the Reno 13 Pro will be available in Midnight Black, Starlight Pink, and Butterfly Purple.

As pointed out by Playfuldroid’s Anvin on Twitter, there will be multiple versions of Reno 13 available in China based on the amount of memory: 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16 GB/1 TB. The same goes for the Reno 13 Pro, which comes with 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, or 16 GB/1 TB.


Oppo Reno 13 | Images credits: Oppo via @ZionsAnvin

Although both phones feature triple camera setups, the Pro model is expected to include a more powerful configuration. Another difference between the two Oppo phones is the display. The vanilla model is said to sport a 6.59-inch display, while the Pro version comes with a much larger 6.83-inch display.

One of the most exciting things about Oppo’s Reno 13 series is that the Pro model is rumored to be the world’s first smartphone equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset. However, the information hasn’t been confirmed, and Oppo Reno 13’s marketing campaign has just started.

One other thing that remains to be clarified is whether or not the global versions of the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will be released with the same specs or Oppo will downgrade some of the hardware to keep the price on the low side.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro | Images credits: Oppo via @ZionsAnvin

As far as the Pad 3 goes, Oppo’s upcoming tablet has already attracted over 55,000 customers who have already reserved their units before the November 25 announcement.

The sleek, all-metal, tablet will be available in China in three different colors: Blue, Purple, and Silver. Customers will also be able to choose from multiple variants: 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB or 12/512 GB.

Oppo Pad 3 | Image credits: Oppo

Just like the Reno 13 Pro, the Pad 3 is said to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 processor, a large 9,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and an 11.6-inch LCD display with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

Cosmin Vasile
