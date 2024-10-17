Oppo officially intros ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, reveals update roadmap
As expected, Oppo has just revealed its take on Google’s latest version of Android, ColorOS 15. Based on Android 15, the new version of Oppo’s OS focuses on AI and brings a lot of visual changes, as well as major improvements to various apps that come with the system.
One of the most interesting new features coming with ColorOS 15 is called “parallel animation,” which allows multiple windows to operate at the same time. In addition, ColorOS 15 introduces so-called “enhanced motion effects,” which promise to offer a more consistent sliding experience across Oppo and third-party apps.
At the core of Oppo’s ColorOS 15 sits the Aurora Engine, a new rendering architecture that uses a non-traditional parallel response method rather than serial. According to Oppo, the new solution provides an 18 percent improvement in control response speed and a whopping 40 percent increase in control stability.
Along with the Aurora Engine, Oppo introduced its Tidal Engine, another solution that boosts multimedia decoding performance and file decompression time. The Tidal Engine is expected to enhance dynamic cache allocation three times more efficiently than instruction acceleration.
As far as gaming goes, Oppo announced that with ColorOS 15, most of its devices will be able to maintain an average of 116.7 frames per second (FPS). This applies to video calls too. The Chinese handset maker also claims that the average application installation speed has been improved by 26 percent. Oppo also promises a 50 percent faster initial loading speed for third-party app albums.
Moving on to the AI improvements, ColorOS 15 comes with the Super Xiaobu Assistant, which offers advanced interaction capabilities like one-click screen queries, screen recognition Q&A, circle question and photo Q&A.
The AI Office Assistant brings some nifty features too, such as AI Voice Summary, AI Document Management, AI Notes, and AI Help Writing. Their names are self-explanatory, but it’s worth adding that these AI tools are meant to simplify various tasks that usually take a lot of time. Hopefully, the AI part is fine-tuned correctly to provide high accuracy.
More importantly, Oppo’s new AI Image Assistant turns photos into state-of-the-art pictures thanks to its advanced capabilities. Features like AI Ultra HD Pixels, AI Anti-smear, AI De-glare, and AI Pedestrian Removal are all embedded into the OS to make editing photos a breeze.
Along with its new operating system, Oppo also revealed the ColorOS 15 update roadmap, but only for its products released in China. The company’s most recent smartphones like the Oppo Find X7 and Oppo N3 Flip will be getting the update as early as next month, while the older ones like the Oppo Reno9 5 won’t get it until March 2025.
As many of you probably know by now, the Find X8 flagships will be Oppo’s first smartphones to ship with ColorOS 15 on board, which is why these devices are not on the list above.
November 2024
- Oppo Find X7
- Oppo Find X7 Ultra
- Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communication Edition
- Oppo Find N3
- Oppo Find N3 Flip
- Oppo Find N3 Collector’s Edition
- OnePlus Ace 3
- OnePlus Ace 3 Pro
- OnePlus Ace 3 Genshin Impact
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus Tablet Pro
December 2024
- Oppo Find N2
- Oppo Find X6
- Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G
- Oppo Pad 2
- Oppo K12 5G
- Oppo K12x 5G
- OnePlus Ace 3V
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11 5G Jupiter Rock Custom Edition
- OnePlus Ace 2
- OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
- OnePlus Ace 2 Genshin Impact
- OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Genshin Impact
January 2025
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Reno12 5G
- Oppo Reno11 5G
- Oppo Reno11 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno10 Pro Star Edition 5G
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus Ace 2V
- OnePlus Ace Pro
- OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact
February 2025
- Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition
- Oppo Reno9 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno10 5G
- Oppo K11 5G
- Oppo K11x 5G
- Oppo K12 Plus
- OnePlus Ace
- OnePlus Ace Racing Edition 5G
March 2025
- Oppo Reno9 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno9 5G
- Oppo Reno8 Pro+
Things that are NOT allowed: