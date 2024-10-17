Oppo officially intros ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, reveals update roadmap

Recommended Stories









Along with its new operating system, Oppo also revealed the ColorOS 15 update roadmap, but only for its products released in China. The company’s most recent smartphones like the Oppo Find X7 and Oppo N3 Flip will be getting the update as early as next month, while the older ones like the Oppo Reno9 5 won’t get it until March 2025.



November 2024



Oppo Find X7

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communication Edition

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Find N3 Collector’s Edition

OnePlus Ace 3

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

OnePlus Ace 3 Genshin Impact

OnePlus 12

OnePlus Tablet Pro

December 2024



Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find X6

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G

Oppo Pad 2

Oppo K12 5G

Oppo K12x 5G

OnePlus Ace 3V

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 5G Jupiter Rock Custom Edition

OnePlus Ace 2

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro

OnePlus Ace 2 Genshin Impact

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Genshin Impact

January 2025



Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Reno12 5G

Oppo Reno11 5G

Oppo Reno11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno10 Pro Star Edition 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus Ace 2V

OnePlus Ace Pro

OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact

February 2025



Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition

Oppo Reno9 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno10 5G

Oppo K11 5G

Oppo K11x 5G

Oppo K12 Plus

OnePlus Ace

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition 5G

March 2025



Oppo Reno9 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno9 5G

Oppo Reno8 Pro+

As many of you probably know by now, the Along with its new operating system, Oppo also revealed the ColorOS 15 update roadmap, but only for its products released in China. The company’s most recent smartphones like the Oppo Find X7 and Oppo N3 Flip will be getting the update as early as next month, while the older ones like the Oppo Reno9 5 won’t get it until March 2025.As many of you probably know by now, the Find X8 flagships will be Oppo’s first smartphones to ship with ColorOS 15 on board, which is why these devices are not on the list above.

The AI Office Assistant brings some nifty features too, such as AI Voice Summary, AI Document Management, AI Notes, and AI Help Writing. Their names are self-explanatory, but it’s worth adding that these AI tools are meant to simplify various tasks that usually take a lot of time. Hopefully, the AI part is fine-tuned correctly to provide high accuracy.More importantly, Oppo’s new AI Image Assistant turns photos into state-of-the-art pictures thanks to its advanced capabilities. Features like AI Ultra HD Pixels, AI Anti-smear, AI De-glare, and AI Pedestrian Removal are all embedded into the OS to make editing photos a breeze.