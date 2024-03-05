Oppo Find X7 Ultra review: two zoom scopes on a real S24 Ultra killer

That's not the only camera upgrade of Oppo's newest flagship, though, as it also debuts Sony's groundbreaking 1-inch LYT-900 sensor and a new HyperTone imaging architecture that guns for more natural HDR, developed in partnership with the storied camera pros from Hasselblad.

The per-unit panel calibration that Oppo does in the factory takes only a few seconds per phone, but in return brings breathtaking Delta values that ensure natural or vivid color schemes that are extremely close to the respective wide or standard color reference gamut. In other words, it's a phone for online shopping and picture-peeping, as well as a colorific video projector.

The record-breaking Oppo display line is present on the Find X7 Ultra, complete with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, granular 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and all the Dolby Vision HDR certification your heart desires. Oppo calibrates each panel individually to give you the utmost in color presentation to be worthy of the DSLR-style camera kit on the back and its new HyperTone Image Engine.

The leathery material offers great traction in the hand and a warmer feel than your average phone back. Coupled with the curved front display, it makes for one very easy to grab and operate with one hand phone, more so since the big and round Hasselblad camera island is centered so that your fingers don't get in the way of a good photo, while the top-to-bottom weight distribution is rather balanced as well.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra camera and the HyperTone Image Engine





Expanding on its all-main camera philosophy, Oppo introduces not one or two but a Quad Main Camera 50MP system on the Find X7 Ultra, with a unique two periscope zoom kits that each sport 50MP sensors, too.





Oppo Find X7 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera samples





Compare that to the puny 10MP telephoto and periscope sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra , and you'll see why Samsung upped the ante to the same 50MP sensor, but only on one of the S24 Ultra zoom cameras this year.





Our direct video comparison of the Find X7 Ultra against the Galaxy S24 Ultra picture and video samples below shows that Samsung produces the flashier, more crowd pleasing colors and warmer tones, whereas the natural Hypertone HDR would appeal more to photography purists.













Still, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra manages to beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra in many situations when portraits and zoom shots, especially low-light ones, are involved, as you can see from the quick samples below.

Portrait mode

< Oppo Find X7 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra >

Portrait mode

< Oppo Find X7 Ultra iPhone 15 Pro Max >

Daylight 30x zoom

< Oppo Find X7 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra >





1-inch camera and zoom range









The other standout photography specs on what is already one of the best camera phones in 2024 are the second generation Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor of the main shooter and the custom 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor used for the ultra-wide camera.









Add to these the largest periscope camera zoom sensor on any phone - a 50MP 1/1.56" Sony IMX890 sensor - and the 50MP 1/2.51" Sony IMX858 at the end of the 6x periscope zoom lens, and the Find X7 Ultra becomes the ultimate versatile shooting machine.









Its low-light prowess now spans the range of 14mm telemacro to 270mm equivalent focal lengths with equal quality, aided by the new HyperTone Image Engine. The AI-powered HyperTone system aims to end the unnatural looking HDR photos that so many computational photography efforts now churn out. Oppo says that HyperTone " safeguards photo integrity, preserving highlights, shadows and mid-tones with a natural look ," and the Find X7 Ultra camera samples below prove its point.









Portraits









Needless to say, the fullest high-quality zoom range on any phone also brings the ability to make stunning portraits and macro shots. The Find X7 Ultra’s Portrait Mode increases the available focal lengths to four - at 23mm, 44mm, 65mm, and 135mm - each " calibrated to a different Hasselblad lens, producing cinematic bokeh with foreground and background depth" that can isolate the subject down to a single hair. Oppo's Hasselblad Portrait Mode is " also incredibly respectful of individual differences " now, faithfully representing skin hues and facial features at up to 30 feet from the subject.







Hasselblad Master Mode





Last but not least, all that incredible phone camera engineering comes with the new Hasselblad Master Mode for advanced manual controls over ISO, shutter speed, EV, focus, and white balance, as well as saturation, contrast, sharpness, and even vignette control, tuned to the experience with the iconic Hasselblad X2D 100C camera results. In the new Master Mode, the "discerning professional photographers" can now capture in a new RAW MAX1 format with 13 dynamic range stops, and a whopping 16-bit color depth in the BT2020 color space.









We put the Find X7 Ultra camera through our benchmark paces and it indeed scored up with the best in our database, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra , with a total score in the top percentile.





OPPO Find X7 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 153 146 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 160 157 Main (wide) BEST 85 81 Zoom BEST 27 24 Ultra-wide BEST 25 22 Selfie BEST 30 30 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 147 136 Main (wide) BEST 79 73 Zoom BEST 21 19 Ultra-wide BEST 23 20 Selfie BEST 28 24





Video

Both our camera benchmark test and the wild cat video sample below show that the Find X7 Ultra's 4K video prowess falls just short of the top-end performers like the iPhone 15 Pro Max in that respect. Stabilization and color representation are great with only the transition between the zoom range stops that could be smoother. That could be addressed with an update, though, as a similar one is rolling out to previous Oppo flagships.









And a quick comparison with a 4K video in the same conditions coming from Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra below.









Performance and software



As usual, Oppo has kitted the Find X7 Ultra with the latest flagship phone specs, complete with Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of flash storage. Again as usual, it adds a little something something to set its phones apart, such as an IR blaster to control your TV, AC, or other home electronics.



Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better OPPO Find X7 Ultra 2114

6405

4945

2753

OPPO Find X6 Pro 1525

5202

3712

1736

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187

6669

4960

2710

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2958

7288

4236

2632

View all





As can be seen from the benchmark scores above, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra performance is in line with the other flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone in the ranking here - the Galaxy S24 Ultra - while it beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its powerful A17 Pro chipset in the graphics department. Despite all that GPU power, the battery life doesn't take a hit and the Oppo finished neck and neck with the iPhone in our 3D gaming battery benchmark test.





Battery and charging









The large 5,000 mAh battery unit can be charged completely in less than 30 minutes with the 100W brick, and Oppo also offers record fast 50W wireless charging, faster than the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's wired top-ups, what gives, Samsung?



Charging time

Web Browsing

Video Streaming

3D Gaming name hours Lower is better OPPO Find X7 Ultra 0h 31 min OPPO Find X6 Pro 0h 32 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1h 9 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2h 1 min name hours Higher is better OPPO Find X7 Ultra 16h 3 min OPPO Find X6 Pro 16h 4 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 20h 6 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 20 min name hours Higher is better OPPO Find X7 Ultra 11h 57 min OPPO Find X6 Pro 9h 15 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 8h 18 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min name hours Higher is better OPPO Find X7 Ultra 9h 26 min OPPO Find X6 Pro 8h 47 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6h 28 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 36 min View all



When it comes to battery life, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra excels in the video streaming test and gives way only to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its integrated Safari experience in the web browsing test. Thus, you can rest assure that this powerful flagship will get you through a day of heavy usage or give you a weekend of light interaction away from the charger.





What's more, it nearly matches the iPhone's 3D gaming battery life which is not an easy feat to achieve given the holistic interaction between Apple's homebrew GPU and tailored software that only iOS-laden phones can pull off.





Video Streaming

Web Browsing

3D Gaming name hours Higher is better OPPO Find X7 Ultra 11h 57 min OPPO Find X6 Pro 9h 15 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 8h 18 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min name hours Higher is better OPPO Find X7 Ultra 16h 3 min OPPO Find X6 Pro 16h 4 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 20h 6 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 20 min name hours Higher is better OPPO Find X7 Ultra 9h 26 min OPPO Find X6 Pro 8h 47 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6h 28 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 36 min View all





Summary





All the record-breaking camera and display specs that Oppo managed to cram in the ultimate Find X7 Ultra flagship come at a price of a bit over $900 for the 16GB/512GB version.





This is way lower than the equivalent This is way lower than the equivalent Galaxy S24 Ultra pricing but Oppo is still exploring whether it makes sense to take the phone to the global market and how to price it compared to Samsung's pride and joy.





Even if the Find X7 Ultra cost is only slightly lower than the tags of its main competitors - the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - it would be with a very good reason.





Oppo's 2024 flagship has one of the best camera and display sets in the industry, not to mention all of its other virtues such as fast performance, excellent battery life, or ergonomic design that emerged during our review process.



