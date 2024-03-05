Up Next:
Oppo Find X7 Ultra review: two zoom scopes on a real S24 Ultra killer
With its unique Find X7 Ultra specs, Oppo again proves that it is always a step or two before the competition, even the Apple-Samsung duopoly that suffocates US carrier rosters. Just like Samsung, Oppo pulled the release of its first 2024 flagship forward, and named it the Find X7 Ultra, as if to leave little doubt whose flagship phone it will be targeting directly.
Both our camera benchmark test and the wild cat video sample below show that the Find X7 Ultra's 4K video prowess falls just short of the top-end performers like the iPhone 15 Pro Max in that respect. Stabilization and color representation are great with only the transition between the zoom range stops that could be smoother. That could be addressed with an update, though, as a similar one is rolling out to previous Oppo flagships.
Just like Samsung had to stay reactive to the Oppo Find X6 Pro and its 50MP periscope zoom camera last year - only now introducing the same setup on the Galaxy S24 Ultra - it was once again one-upped by Oppo this year, as it equipped the Find X7 Ultra with TWO high-quality periscope zoom cameras with top-shelf 50MP sensors!
That's not the only camera upgrade of Oppo's newest flagship, though, as it also debuts Sony's groundbreaking 1-inch LYT-900 sensor and a new HyperTone imaging architecture that guns for more natural HDR, developed in partnership with the storied camera pros from Hasselblad.
These camera specs are not the phone's only virtues since it comes with record 4500-nit display brightness and with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ready to take on anything and everything Apple or Samsung throw at it. Is Oppo Find X7 Ultra one of the best Android phones in 2024 as its specs suggest on paper? Let's find out!
Table of Contents:
Oppo Find X7 Ultra design and display
Oppo is once again going with the unique two-tone natural material look for the Find X7 Ultra. The Oppo Find X6 Pro earned our Best Phone Backs award last year and its successor is no exception with its beautiful two-tone rear that evokes leather and metal impressions. This time around, the phone comes in three coordinated two-tone color schemes - Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black - for added variety to match everyone's taste.
The leathery material offers great traction in the hand and a warmer feel than your average phone back. Coupled with the curved front display, it makes for one very easy to grab and operate with one hand phone, more so since the big and round Hasselblad camera island is centered so that your fingers don't get in the way of a good photo, while the top-to-bottom weight distribution is rather balanced as well.
Display
The record-breaking Oppo display line is present on the Find X7 Ultra, complete with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, granular 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and all the Dolby Vision HDR certification your heart desires. Oppo calibrates each panel individually to give you the utmost in color presentation to be worthy of the DSLR-style camera kit on the back and its new HyperTone Image Engine.
The reason that you see a discrepancy between the announced 4500 nits vs 2400 nits of peak brightness of the Find X7 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, respectively, is the way that the companies measure those levels.
While Samsung cites 2600 nits of peak brightness, it measures it at a higher APL level than the BOE screen on the Oppo, so our display benchmark equipment clocked a slightly higher typical brightness on the S24 Ultra. In reality, both displays offer outstanding outdoor visibility aided by their record low reflection rates.
When it comes to color credibility and presentation, Oppo definitely has the upper hand before most other flagship phone displays out there, including the S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The per-unit panel calibration that Oppo does in the factory takes only a few seconds per phone, but in return brings breathtaking Delta values that ensure natural or vivid color schemes that are extremely close to the respective wide or standard color reference gamut. In other words, it's a phone for online shopping and picture-peeping, as well as a colorific video projector.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra camera and the HyperTone Image Engine
Expanding on its all-main camera philosophy, Oppo introduces not one or two but a Quad Main Camera 50MP system on the Find X7 Ultra, with a unique two periscope zoom kits that each sport 50MP sensors, too.
Oppo Find X7 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera samples
Compare that to the puny 10MP telephoto and periscope sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and you'll see why Samsung upped the ante to the same 50MP sensor, but only on one of the S24 Ultra zoom cameras this year.
Our direct video comparison of the Find X7 Ultra against the Galaxy S24 Ultra picture and video samples below shows that Samsung produces the flashier, more crowd pleasing colors and warmer tones, whereas the natural Hypertone HDR would appeal more to photography purists.
Still, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra manages to beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra in many situations when portraits and zoom shots, especially low-light ones, are involved, as you can see from the quick samples below.
Portrait mode
< Oppo Find X7 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra >
Portrait mode
< Oppo Find X7 Ultra iPhone 15 Pro Max >
Daylight 30x zoom
< Oppo Find X7 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra >
1-inch camera and zoom range
Find X7 Ultra has TWO periscope zoom cameras
The other standout photography specs on what is already one of the best camera phones in 2024 are the second generation Sony LYT-900 1-inch sensor of the main shooter and the custom 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor used for the ultra-wide camera.
Add to these the largest periscope camera zoom sensor on any phone - a 50MP 1/1.56" Sony IMX890 sensor - and the 50MP 1/2.51" Sony IMX858 at the end of the 6x periscope zoom lens, and the Find X7 Ultra becomes the ultimate versatile shooting machine.
Its low-light prowess now spans the range of 14mm telemacro to 270mm equivalent focal lengths with equal quality, aided by the new HyperTone Image Engine. The AI-powered HyperTone system aims to end the unnatural looking HDR photos that so many computational photography efforts now churn out. Oppo says that HyperTone "safeguards photo integrity, preserving highlights, shadows and mid-tones with a natural look," and the Find X7 Ultra camera samples below prove its point.
Portraits
Needless to say, the fullest high-quality zoom range on any phone also brings the ability to make stunning portraits and macro shots. The Find X7 Ultra’s Portrait Mode increases the available focal lengths to four - at 23mm, 44mm, 65mm, and 135mm - each "calibrated to a different Hasselblad lens, producing cinematic bokeh with foreground and background depth" that can isolate the subject down to a single hair. Oppo's Hasselblad Portrait Mode is "also incredibly respectful of individual differences" now, faithfully representing skin hues and facial features at up to 30 feet from the subject.
Hasselblad Master Mode
Last but not least, all that incredible phone camera engineering comes with the new Hasselblad Master Mode for advanced manual controls over ISO, shutter speed, EV, focus, and white balance, as well as saturation, contrast, sharpness, and even vignette control, tuned to the experience with the iconic Hasselblad X2D 100C camera results. In the new Master Mode, the "discerning professional photographers" can now capture in a new RAW MAX1 format with 13 dynamic range stops, and a whopping 16-bit color depth in the BT2020 color space.
We put the Find X7 Ultra camera through our benchmark paces and it indeed scored up with the best in our database, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a total score in the top percentile.
OPPO Find X7 Ultra
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 153
146
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 160
157
Main (wide)
BEST 85
81
Zoom
BEST 27
24
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
22
Selfie
BEST 30
30
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 147
136
Main (wide)
BEST 79
73
Zoom
BEST 21
19
Ultra-wide
BEST 23
20
Selfie
BEST 28
24
Video
Both our camera benchmark test and the wild cat video sample below show that the Find X7 Ultra's 4K video prowess falls just short of the top-end performers like the iPhone 15 Pro Max in that respect. Stabilization and color representation are great with only the transition between the zoom range stops that could be smoother. That could be addressed with an update, though, as a similar one is rolling out to previous Oppo flagships.
And a quick comparison with a 4K video in the same conditions coming from Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra below.
Performance and software
As usual, Oppo has kitted the Find X7 Ultra with the latest flagship phone specs, complete with Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of flash storage. Again as usual, it adds a little something something to set its phones apart, such as an IR blaster to control your TV, AC, or other home electronics.
As can be seen from the benchmark scores above, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra performance is in line with the other flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone in the ranking here - the Galaxy S24 Ultra - while it beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its powerful A17 Pro chipset in the graphics department. Despite all that GPU power, the battery life doesn't take a hit and the Oppo finished neck and neck with the iPhone in our 3D gaming battery benchmark test.
Battery and charging
The large 5,000 mAh battery unit can be charged completely in less than 30 minutes with the 100W brick, and Oppo also offers record fast 50W wireless charging, faster than the Galaxy S24 Ultra's wired top-ups, what gives, Samsung?
When it comes to battery life, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra excels in the video streaming test and gives way only to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its integrated Safari experience in the web browsing test. Thus, you can rest assure that this powerful flagship will get you through a day of heavy usage or give you a weekend of light interaction away from the charger.
What's more, it nearly matches the iPhone's 3D gaming battery life which is not an easy feat to achieve given the holistic interaction between Apple's homebrew GPU and tailored software that only iOS-laden phones can pull off.
Summary
All the record-breaking camera and display specs that Oppo managed to cram in the ultimate Find X7 Ultra flagship come at a price of a bit over $900 for the 16GB/512GB version.
This is way lower than the equivalent Galaxy S24 Ultra pricing but Oppo is still exploring whether it makes sense to take the phone to the global market and how to price it compared to Samsung's pride and joy.
Even if the Find X7 Ultra cost is only slightly lower than the tags of its main competitors - the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - it would be with a very good reason.
Oppo's 2024 flagship has one of the best camera and display sets in the industry, not to mention all of its other virtues such as fast performance, excellent battery life, or ergonomic design that emerged during our review process.
Things that are NOT allowed: