Oppo reveals ColorOS 15's launch date, but don’t get your hopes too high
Chinese handset maker Oppo is one of the first companies to provide an ETA for those waiting to update their phones and tablets to Android 15. After Google confirmed the next major Android OS update will be released on Pixel devices on October 15, Oppo revealed that its own take on Android 15 will arrive just two days later.
Even if Oppo will not actually release ColorOS 15 on October 17, it’s safe to assume that a wider rollout will happen in the next few weeks following the conference.
ColorOS 15 might follow the same pattern, so Chinese customers might get the update in October-November, while the rest of world should start receiving the software upgrade sometime in January-February 2025.
According to the teaser released by Oppo, the upcoming ColorOS 15 update will focus on AI. Based on Android 15, ColorOS 15 will introduce many AI tools, apps and functionalities meant to streamline user experience.
Oppo hasn’t yet revealed the list of devices eligible for ColorOS 15 updates. The Chinese company is expected to launch its new Find X8 series on October 21, but it’s unclear if these flagships will ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.
If not, the Find X8 phones will probably be among the first to receive the ColorOS 15 update, at least in China. As we previously reported, Oppo’s upcoming flagships are said to pack MediaTek’s unannounced Dimensity 9400 chipset.
Also, at least one of the phones will feature satellite communication, a feature that’s becoming more common for flagships. Oppo has yet to confirm a launch date for its Find X8 series, so stay tuned for more on the matter.
Apple iPhone 16 vs. Oppo Find X8 | Image credit: Zhou Yibao (via Weibo)
