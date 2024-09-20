Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Oppo reveals ColorOS 15's launch date, but don’t get your hopes too high

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Oppo
2024 Oppo Developer Conference teaser
Chinese handset maker Oppo is one of the first companies to provide an ETA for those waiting to update their phones and tablets to Android 15. After Google confirmed the next major Android OS update will be released on Pixel devices on October 15, Oppo revealed that its own take on Android 15 will arrive just two days later.

Well, let’s just say that in the best-case scenario, select Oppo users in China will actually be able to upgrade their phones to ColorOS 15. In reality, Oppo confirmed that ColorOS 15 will be at its Developer Conference set to take place in China on October 17.

Even if Oppo will not actually release ColorOS 15 on October 17, it’s safe to assume that a wider rollout will happen in the next few weeks following the conference.

Obviously, that’s only valid for the Chinese release, as the global rollout might take months to happen. Usually, Oppo rolls out major Android OS updates in China first, and then in the rest of the world at the beginning of the next year.

ColorOS 15 might follow the same pattern, so Chinese customers might get the update in October-November, while the rest of world should start receiving the software upgrade sometime in January-February 2025.

According to the teaser released by Oppo, the upcoming ColorOS 15 update will focus on AI. Based on Android 15, ColorOS 15 will introduce many AI tools, apps and functionalities meant to streamline user experience.

Oppo reveals ColorOS 15&#039;s launch date, but don’t get your hopes too high
Apple iPhone 16 vs. Oppo Find X8 | Image credit: Zhou Yibao (via Weibo)

Oppo hasn’t yet revealed the list of devices eligible for ColorOS 15 updates. The Chinese company is expected to launch its new Find X8 series on October 21, but it’s unclear if these flagships will ship with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

If not, the Find X8 phones will probably be among the first to receive the ColorOS 15 update, at least in China. As we previously reported, Oppo’s upcoming flagships are said to pack MediaTek’s unannounced Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Also, at least one of the phones will feature satellite communication, a feature that’s becoming more common for flagships. Oppo has yet to confirm a launch date for its Find X8 series, so stay tuned for more on the matter.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless