OnePlus tries to rain on Samsung's parade by confirming the name of its first foldable
It hasn't been a secret for a long time that OnePlus is hard at work on its very own foldable device to rival Samsung's market segment leaders, and the always unconventional company appears to have just confirmed a key piece of information about the (not so) mysterious upcoming handset.
In line with recent speculation, which contradicted a bunch of older rumors, OnePlus Open looks like the official and final marketing name of the brand's first big Galaxy Z Fold alternative.
In case you're wondering, no, it is most definitely and absolutely not a coincidence that this revelation comes just as Samsung is taking the wraps off the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 at long last. Instead, OnePlus is very clearly trying to leverage all the attention the tech world is currently aiming at the largest smartphone vendor out there to its own benefit.
Unfortunately, there's nothing new to report on the OnePlus Open other than the device will seemingly be able to "open when others fold", which sounds catchy and clever but doesn't actually mean anything in terms of the future product's capabilities.
This is expected to dwarf the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 5 with both a massive 7.8-inch primary display and large 6.3-inch external screen while unsurprisingly packing a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under its hood paired with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM.
The internal storage space is somewhat unexpectedly tipped at a rather modest 256GB (with no microSD expansion method supported), and unlike some of the best OnePlus phones released over the last couple of years, this flexible bad boy could "settle" for top charging speeds of "only" 67W.
That's still better than what the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 offer, of course, and at least on paper, the same goes for the OnePlus Open's camera hardware, which purportedly includes two 48MP shooters and one 64MP sensor on its back as well as a 32MP front-facing snapper and a 20MP selfie cam on the inside of the fold.
While a price point remains hard to guess with no predecessor on the market right now, the official announcement is likely set for sometime next month, with a commercial release then being all but guaranteed to happen by the end of September, at least in select countries and regions and in limited units.
