OnePlus tries to rain on Samsung's parade by confirming the name of its first foldable

This is expected to dwarf the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 5 with both a massive 7.8-inch primary display and large 6.3-inch external screen while unsurprisingly packing a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under its hood paired with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM.





The internal storage space is somewhat unexpectedly tipped at a rather modest 256GB (with no microSD expansion method supported), and unlike some of the best OnePlus phones released over the last couple of years, this flexible bad boy could "settle" for top charging speeds of "only" 67W.





Z Fold 5 and That's still better than what theand Z Flip 5 offer, of course, and at least on paper, the same goes for the OnePlus Open's camera hardware, which purportedly includes two 48MP shooters and one 64MP sensor on its back as well as a 32MP front-facing snapper and a 20MP selfie cam on the inside of the fold.





While a price point remains hard to guess with no predecessor on the market right now, the official announcement is likely set for sometime next month , with a commercial release then being all but guaranteed to happen by the end of September, at least in select countries and regions and in limited units.