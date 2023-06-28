Industry-leading OnePlus Fold specs leak out a couple of months ahead of expected launch









Now buckle up, ladies and gents, because this is going to be a wild ride:

Large screens, large battery, blazing fast charging





If you think the aforementioned Pixel Fold and last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 are... generous in terms of screen real estate, wait until you hear how big the OnePlus Fold is expected to be in the literal sense of the word in addition to figuratively speaking.





The primary display is tipped at 7.8 inches (compared to 7.6 for the Pixel Fold, Z Fold 4, and reportedly Z Fold 5 ), while the cover screen is also likely to stand very tall, beating the Z Fold 4's 6.2-inch and the Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch measurements by 0.1 and 0.5 inches respectively.









Unsurprisingly, a few details on those two OnePlus (V) Fold panels are still under wraps (like the exact pixel counts, for instance), but we do "know" the main AMOLED affair will feature 2K resolution and both displays are virtually guaranteed to support 120Hz refresh rate technology.





Such a gargantuan, ultra-high-res, and silky smooth device obviously needs a gargantuan battery to keep the lights on for a satisfactory amount of time between charges, and although it may not sound impressive by "conventional" 2023 high-end smartphone standards, the 4,800mAh capacity rumored today would beat what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers in that department by a solid 400mAh.





Even more remarkably, the first-ever OnePlus -branded foldable is expected to come equipped with 67W charging speeds, down from 100W on the non-foldable OnePlus 11 but substantially up from the Z Fold 4's modest 25W capabilities.

So many great cameras, so much power, but how much money?





and a 64MP telephoto lens. Many of the best foldable devices right now are, let's face it, not the world's most technically impressive cameraphones, but the OnePlus Fold sounds positively dreamy from that standpoint as well, looking set to rock a triple shooter system with not one but two different 48MP sensorsa 64MP telephoto lens.





In addition to that, this bad boy could accommodate a 32MP selfie shooter at the top of its cover screen, and last but not least, a 20MP selfie camera in the top left corner of its foldable display too. On paper, that looks light years ahead of what both the Pixel Fold and Z Fold 4 have to offer... even though we all know megapixel counts can be misleading when it comes to real-life photography performance. In addition to that, this bad boy could accommodate a 32MP selfie shooter at the top of its cover screen, and last but not least, a 20MP selfie camera in the top left corner of its foldable display too. On paper, that looks light years ahead of what both the Pixel Fold and Z Fold 4 have to offer... even though we all know megapixel counts can be misleading when it comes to real-life photography performance.









What's probably not misleading or up for debate is the super-advanced Hasselblad technology expected to be used to improve said imaging performance, as well as the raw power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the OnePlus Fold's hood.





Said state-of-the-art SoC will purportedly be aided by a hefty 16GB RAM for heavy multitasking purposes, while digital hoarders may need to "settle" for a single 256GB storage configuration. That last spec could help keep the retail pricing relatively low, although we probably shouldn't be too optimistic.



