Behold the Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung’s latest foldable has finally been revealed
4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Another year has rolled around and we’re finally back to being excited about something fresh: the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which Samsung has just officially revealed! But exactly how “fresh” is this brand new flagship-foldable?
Let’s be honest for a second: the more iterations you have of a phone, the harder it becomes to innovate. Despite that, Samsung has set a solid track record for improving its phones year on year. So how did the Korean giant manage this time around?
Okay, we all know why we’re here. We need to know what Sammy put under the hood of its latest and — possibly greatest — foldable phone. So let’s not delay the fun any longer:
Well, now, it’s very hard to not be impressed by such specs. The Z Fold 5 is rocking the latest CPU from Snapdragon: the 8 Gen 2, which is also probably the best SoC that you can get.
The camera array sounds to be pretty similar to the one seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but we’re probably going to see software improvements going on in the background, which improve your snaps significantly. In what ways? You’ll have to read our final review to find out.
Here’s how the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures up:
For more contrast on how that measures up to the competition or the phone’s predecessor, you can check out our size comparison right here. But in short: it’s about as tall as the Z Fold 4, but less wide and thick overall and it weighs in at about 20 grams less.
Now, not every color is going to be available everywhere, so you’ll have to do some digging around to check if you can get the one you like most. But our bet is that the obligatory all-black will be prominent in most regions.
But there are some other important details to note, beyond the basic size and colors. L:ike for example, the Z Fold 5 will be equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both sides of the phone (when folded, of course).
The frame of the phone itself is made out of what Samsung calls “Armor Aluminum” too, but marketing aside, the important take-away here is that the frame is expected to be durable, so that you can worry less about your new favorite phone.
Okay, so. With a phone like the Z Fold 5, productivity and multitasking are a no-brainer, right? The phone is obviously quite powerful under the hood and Samsung realizes the potential that comes with those specs and the foldable form-factor.
We’ve possibly reached the point where not that many new things are required, but where improvements are popping up left-and-right.
Let’s call it how it is: the Z Fold 4 was the best phone for working on the go, and the Z Fold 5 will likely take its place, due to its superior specs. After all, more power means more multitasking, which is essential for most working positions.
Naturally, we’ll go over all of the impactful features of the Z Fold 5 in our review, so make sure to read it when it is out in full!
While it is certainly way too early to tell for sure, we can see the potential of how the Z Fold 5 may overtake the Z Fold 4. But is it worth the upgrade if you are already a Z Fold 4 owner? That depends.
And if you are interested in a deeper dive on the topic, you should definitely check out our comparison article on the topic.
The latest Samsung foldable is expected to become released on August 11, 2023, so that gives you a bit less than a month in order to make your final decision. The price of a
Let’s be honest for a second: the more iterations you have of a phone, the harder it becomes to innovate. Despite that, Samsung has set a solid track record for improving its phones year on year. So how did the Korean giant manage this time around?
What are the specs of the Z Fold 5?
Okay, we all know why we’re here. We need to know what Sammy put under the hood of its latest and — possibly greatest — foldable phone. So let’s not delay the fun any longer:
- On the inside, a 7.6” dynamic AMOLED with an adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz) and a 2640x1080 resolution
- On the outside: a 6.2” Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 to 120Hz) and a resolution of 2316x904
- Runs on the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which is a specialized version of the 8 gen 2
- Triple camera array, consisting of:
○ 12MP ultra-wide
○ 50MP wide-angle
○ 10MP telephoto
- 10MP selfie-snapper out front
- 4MP under-display camera for the inside of the phone
- Equipped with 12GB of RAM
- 256GB or 512GB of storage, as per your preference
○ You can also find a 1TB variant, exclusively at Samsung’s online store
- A dual battery that combines for a total of 4,400mAh, capable of 25W charging, fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and enabled for Wireless PowerShare
- Rated as IPX8, meaning that it’s fine with fresh water, but it doesn’t like dust or sand
- Android 13 out of the box, cloaked in One UI 5.1.1
- 5G enabled
Well, now, it’s very hard to not be impressed by such specs. The Z Fold 5 is rocking the latest CPU from Snapdragon: the 8 Gen 2, which is also probably the best SoC that you can get.
12GB of RAM sounds like overkill, but with the impressive multitasking capabilities of the Z Fold line of smartphones, it sounds just about right. And if it is work that you are planning to do on this foldable, then that 1TB variant sounds extra-spicy!
The camera array sounds to be pretty similar to the one seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but we’re probably going to see software improvements going on in the background, which improve your snaps significantly. In what ways? You’ll have to read our final review to find out.
How does the Z Fold 5 look?
Here’s how the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures up:
- 6.1” tall x 2.64” wide x .53” thick when Folded
- 6.1” tall x 5.11” wide x .24” thick when Unfolded
- 8.92oz (~252gr) in weight
For more contrast on how that measures up to the competition or the phone’s predecessor, you can check out our size comparison right here. But in short: it’s about as tall as the Z Fold 4, but less wide and thick overall and it weighs in at about 20 grams less.
What are the colors in which the Z Fold 5 is available:
- Icy Blue
- Phantom Black
- Gray
- Blue
- Cream (which is exclusive for Samsung’s official store)
Now, not every color is going to be available everywhere, so you’ll have to do some digging around to check if you can get the one you like most. But our bet is that the obligatory all-black will be prominent in most regions.
But there are some other important details to note, beyond the basic size and colors. L:ike for example, the Z Fold 5 will be equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both sides of the phone (when folded, of course).
The frame of the phone itself is made out of what Samsung calls “Armor Aluminum” too, but marketing aside, the important take-away here is that the frame is expected to be durable, so that you can worry less about your new favorite phone.
A photo of the new, slimmer S Pen case for the Z Fold 5.
What's new in the Z Fold 5?
Okay, so. With a phone like the Z Fold 5, productivity and multitasking are a no-brainer, right? The phone is obviously quite powerful under the hood and Samsung realizes the potential that comes with those specs and the foldable form-factor.
Here’s a roundup of all notable Z Fold 5 features, new and returning:
- Multi Window, which supports multiple apps on the same screen
- App Continuity, which allows you to start a task on the front screen and carry over with it on the bigger, unfolded screen
- An improved Taskbar, allows for enhanced multi-tasking
- Hidden pop-up, which lets app run in the background without being visible at all times
- Two-handed drag and drop, which is exactly what it sounds like
- Fine-tuned S Pen fold edition, now capable of fitting in a slimmer S Pen case
We’ve possibly reached the point where not that many new things are required, but where improvements are popping up left-and-right.
Let’s call it how it is: the Z Fold 4 was the best phone for working on the go, and the Z Fold 5 will likely take its place, due to its superior specs. After all, more power means more multitasking, which is essential for most working positions.
Naturally, we’ll go over all of the impactful features of the Z Fold 5 in our review, so make sure to read it when it is out in full!
Is the Z Fold 5 better than the Z Fold 4?
While it is certainly way too early to tell for sure, we can see the potential of how the Z Fold 5 may overtake the Z Fold 4. But is it worth the upgrade if you are already a Z Fold 4 owner? That depends.
And if you are interested in a deeper dive on the topic, you should definitely check out our comparison article on the topic.
As time passes and we get more hands-on time with the Z Fold 5, we’ll be able to better help you figure this one out. For now, we can say one thing for sure: the Z Fold 5 looks like a powerful successor to an already great line of foldable Samsung phones.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 price and release date
The latest Samsung foldable is expected to become released on August 11, 2023, so that gives you a bit less than a month in order to make your final decision. The price of a
The price of the Z Fold 5 depends on the memory configuration you've chosen, so here are the options with their respective price tags (as seen on the Samsung official store):
- 256GB version — $1799.99
- 512GB version — $1919.99
- 1TB version (exclusively available at Samsung's online store) — $2159.99
If you've already made up your mind, though, you should know that Samsung is offering a discount for the early birds among you. If you are interested in checking out the offers in detail, make sure to click here.
Things that are NOT allowed: