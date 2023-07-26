Behold the Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung’s latest foldable has finally been revealed

Galaxy Z Fold 5

What are the specs of the Z Fold 5?

On the inside, a 7.6” dynamic AMOLED with an adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz) and a 2640x1080 resolution

On the outside: a 6.2” Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate (48 to 120Hz) and a resolution of 2316x904

Runs on the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which is a specialized version of the 8 gen 2

Triple camera array, consisting of:

○ 12MP ultra-wide

○ 50MP wide-angle

○ 10MP telephoto

4MP under-display camera for the inside of the phone

Equipped with 12GB of RAM

256GB or 512GB of storage, as per your preference

○ You can also find a 1TB variant, exclusively at Samsung’s online store

○ You can also find a 1TB variant, exclusively at Samsung’s online store A dual battery that combines for a total of 4,400mAh, capable of 25W charging, fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and enabled for Wireless PowerShare

Rated as IPX8, meaning that it’s fine with fresh water, but it doesn’t like dust or sand

Android 13 out of the box, cloaked in One UI 5.1.1

5G enabled

How does the Z Fold 5 look?

6.1” tall x 2.64” wide x .53” thick when Folded

6.1” tall x 5.11” wide x .24” thick when Unfolded

8.92oz (~252gr) in weight

What are the colors in which the Z Fold 5 is available:

Icy Blue

Phantom Black

Gray

Blue

Cream (which is exclusive for Samsung’s official store)

What's new in the Z Fold 5?

Multi Window, which supports multiple apps on the same screen

App Continuity, which allows you to start a task on the front screen and carry over with it on the bigger, unfolded screen

An improved Taskbar, allows for enhanced multi-tasking

Hidden pop-up, which lets app run in the background without being visible at all times

Two-handed drag and drop, which is exactly what it sounds like

Fine-tuned S Pen fold edition, now capable of fitting in a slimmer S Pen case

Is the Z Fold 5 better than the Z Fold 4?

As time passes and we get more hands-on time with the Z Fold 5, we'll be able to better help you figure this one out. For now, we can say one thing for sure: the Z Fold 5 looks like a powerful successor to an already great line of foldable Samsung phones.









