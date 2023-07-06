The first OnePlus foldable phone has changed its name again
The foldable phone market is getting more and more heated with each passing year, and 2023 is set to give us yet another contender to enter the arena from none other than OnePlus, as the company announced at MWC'23. This is no surprise, given Oppo already has its own options with the likes of the Oppo Find N2, and the two companies belong under the same umbrella of BBK Electronics.
Personal opinions aside, this would without a doubt help OnePlus separate itself from other players in the foldable phones market. It might sound silly, but names can play a huge role in a product's success. Careful naming is one of the reasons why companies like Apple and Google are so popular — something that also stands true for the iPhones and Pixels out there.
Now, of course, simply coming up with a name that is catchy and easy to remember is not enough. For the OnePlus Open to be a successful device, it also needs to be a good one. Now, a "good one" is admittedly pretty vague, but as long as the overall user experience is enjoyable there is a chance for things to go well, especially if the price is competitive enough.
But let's digress, by naming its first foldable phone the OnePlus Open, OnePlus immediately steps outside the overwhelmingly looming shadow that the Galaxy Z Fold series has on the market. Question is, will be good enough to become one of the best foldable phones for 2023?
So far, it was long speculated and rumored that OnePlus' first foldable phone will be called simply the OnePlus Fold. There was one other variant saying we could see a OnePlus V Fold. According to a journalist by the name of Max Jambor, however, OnePlus might be calling its first foldable the OnePlus Open (via 9to5Google). Is anybody else getting "open sesame" energy here? I can already see the jokes.
OnePlus is taking a different approach on the name for it’s very first foldable Smartphone! Let me introduce it to you: OnePlus Open pic.twitter.com/srXw35UC8j— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 6, 2023
