OnePlus V Fold details leak
Oppo Find N2, Image Credit - Oppo
For the longest time, the foldable market (at least outside of China that is) has been dominated by Samsung, the company that played a key role in pioneering the novel form factor in the first place. Now, more and more manufacturers are entering the fray and trying to beat the Korean tech giant at its own game.
After the Google Pixel Fold made its debut last week, it is time for OnePlus to make its move. Previously, the OnePlus V Fold, the company’s upcoming notepad-style foldable, was rumored to be based on the Oppo Find N2 (for reference, OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo). Now, information obtained by prominent tipster Yogesh Brar and shared exclusively with 91mobiles, indicates otherwise.
According to the leak, the OnePlus V Fold will actually be based on the successor of the Oppo Find N2 - the unannounced Oppo Find N3. Brar also mentioned that the camera module of the V Fold will be the same as the one found on the Oppo Find X6 (i.e. a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter, coupled with a 48MP Sony IMX581 secondary one, and a 32MP periscope camera).
Additionally, the OnePlus V Fold will have a slightly larger 8” display than the Find N2, with the panel ostensibly featuring 120Hz refresh rate. The device is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and could come equipped with a 4,805mAh battery.
It should be noted that all of the aforementioned information is preliminary and should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing is certain until the official launch of the OnePlus V Fold.
The latter is expected to arrive sometime in Q3 2023 and will likely be released alongside the OnePlus V Flip. All in all, it seems this year there will be many more contenders for the title of best foldable phone to buy.
