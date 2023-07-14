OnePlus Open foldable phone rumored to be unveiled on August 29



Max Jambor took to Twitter to back up Smartprix Max Jambor took to Twitter to back up's suggestion that the official announcement of OnePlus's first foldable phone would happen on August 29. The announcement event is said to be taking place in New York, adding an extra touch of excitement to the occasion.



Yes, I can confirm OnePlus Open will be unveiled on August 29th https://t.co/JDsKCxn2gh — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 13, 2023



Earlier, Max Jambor shared other interesting rumors about the upcoming OnePlus foldable phone. For starters, the device will not bear the name "Fold" or any similar variation of the word. Instead, OnePlus has chosen to go with the name OnePlus Open



Reports indicate that OnePlus secured the trademark for the OnePlus Open name back in May, along with other trademarks like Prime, Wing, Peak, and Edge. However, it seems OnePlus Open will be the chosen name for their inaugural offering.



While specific details regarding the OnePlus Open screen are still undisclosed, we do have some information about the inner, foldable AMOLED display. It is anticipated to boast a 2560 x 1440 pixels (QHD) resolution, and both displays are expected to support a refresh rate of 120Hz.



In terms of camera hardware, reports suggest that the OnePlus Open will sport a triple-camera setup, comprising not one, but two 48MP sensors and a 64MP telephoto lens.



Moreover, the device is said to accommodate a 32MP selfie shooter on its cover screen, along with a 20MP selfie camera located at the top left corner of its foldable display. On paper, this camera setup appears to outshine the offerings of both the Pixel Fold and the Z Fold 4. And let’s keep in mind that OnePlus works with Hasselblad, which could elevate the photography capabilities of the OnePlus Open even more.

The world of foldable phones is about to witness the entry of OnePlus and its debut foldable device. According to Max Jambor, a trusted tipster, OnePlus has an official announcement date in sight.