This might be your last chance to get the phenomenal OnePlus Open at a massive discount, so hurry up
If you're still waiting for OnePlus to bring that already long overdue sequel to the company's rookie foldable effort to the market by the end of the year, then you've probably not followed the industry news very carefully these past few months.
Unfortunately, the OnePlus Open 2 is not happening anytime soon, which is why you might want to take another look at our comprehensive OnePlus Open review from around a year and a half ago. That's a pretty long time for a modern-day mobile device to remain in the spotlight, but believe it or not, I still consider this bad boy one of the best foldables money can buy in the US... and I don't expect Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 to radically change that either.
Of course, I would never recommend paying full price for the first (and so far only) OnePlus Open edition, but at $1,299.99, the value equation is quite hard to eclipse. "Normally" available for $1,699.99, the book-style 7.82-inch giant (with a generously sized 6.31-inch secondary screen also in tow) can be had at that hefty $400 discount from Best Buy with absolutely no strings attached.
Even better, you can save an additional 100 bucks with upfront carrier activation, and while similar discounts have been available in the past on the official US website of the handset's manufacturer, that's no longer the case and may never be the case again. That's because OnePlus is currently listing the device as out of stock, and although that could obviously prove to be a temporary situation, there's also a chance the OnePlus Open has been discontinued for good with no advance notice.
After all, the company has repeatedly claimed in recent months that foldable devices are just not very popular for the time being, so perhaps the phone's production has ended in order for the brand to increase its focus on more "mainstream" products like the OnePlus 13, 13R, and the fast-approaching OnePlus 13T.
Whether or not the OnePlus Open is nearing its extinction, the appeal of Best Buy's latest deal is undeniable when you consider not just the two massive aforementioned displays, but also the foldable's five extraordinary cameras, solid battery life, blazing fast charging, almost flawless build quality, stellar software support, and... still-respectable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Oh, and your $1,299 (or $1,199 with activation) will also buy you a very generous 512 gigs of internal storage space and 16GB RAM.
