This might be your last chance to get the phenomenal OnePlus Open at a massive discount, so hurry up

OnePlus Open Of course, I would never recommend paying full price for the first (and so far only)edition, but at $1,299.99, the value equation is quite hard to eclipse. "Normally" available for $1,699.99, the book-style 7.82-inch giant (with a generously sized 6.31-inch secondary screen also in tow) can be had at that hefty $400 discount from Best Buy with absolutely no strings attached.

Even better, you can save an additional 100 bucks with upfront carrier activation, and while similar discounts have been available in the past on the official US website of the handset's manufacturer, that's no longer the case and may never be the case again. That's because OnePlus is currently listing the device as out of stock, and although that could obviously prove to be a temporary situation, there's also a chance the OnePlus Open has been discontinued for good with no advance notice.





After all, the company has repeatedly claimed in recent months that foldable devices are just not very popular for the time being, so perhaps the phone's production has ended in order for the brand to increase its focus on more "mainstream" products like the OnePlus 13 13R , and the fast-approaching OnePlus 13T





OnePlus Open is nearing its extinction, the appeal of Best Buy's latest deal is undeniable when you consider not just the two massive aforementioned displays, but also the foldable's five extraordinary cameras, solid battery life, blazing fast charging, almost flawless build quality, Whether or not theis nearing its extinction, the appeal of Best Buy's latest deal is undeniable when you consider not just the two massive aforementioned displays, but also the foldable's five extraordinary cameras, solid battery life, blazing fast charging, almost flawless build quality, stellar software support , and... still-respectable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Oh, and your $1,299 (or $1,199 with activation) will also buy you a very generous 512 gigs of internal storage space and 16GB RAM.