Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

This might be your last chance to get the phenomenal OnePlus Open at a massive discount, so hurry up

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Open
If you're still waiting for OnePlus to bring that already long overdue sequel to the company's rookie foldable effort to the market by the end of the year, then you've probably not followed the industry news very carefully these past few months.

Unfortunately, the OnePlus Open 2 is not happening anytime soon, which is why you might want to take another look at our comprehensive OnePlus Open review from around a year and a half ago. That's a pretty long time for a modern-day mobile device to remain in the spotlight, but believe it or not, I still consider this bad boy one of the best foldables money can buy in the US... and I don't expect Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 to radically change that either.

OnePlus Open

$1299 99
$1699 99
$400 off (24%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 15, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Additional $100 Discount Available with Upfront Carrier Activation
Buy at BestBuy

Of course, I would never recommend paying full price for the first (and so far only) OnePlus Open edition, but at $1,299.99, the value equation is quite hard to eclipse. "Normally" available for $1,699.99, the book-style 7.82-inch giant (with a generously sized 6.31-inch secondary screen also in tow) can be had at that hefty $400 discount from Best Buy with absolutely no strings attached.

Even better, you can save an additional 100 bucks with upfront carrier activation, and while similar discounts have been available in the past on the official US website of the handset's manufacturer, that's no longer the case and may never be the case again. That's because OnePlus is currently listing the device as out of stock, and although that could obviously prove to be a temporary situation, there's also a chance the OnePlus Open has been discontinued for good with no advance notice.

After all, the company has repeatedly claimed in recent months that foldable devices are just not very popular for the time being, so perhaps the phone's production has ended in order for the brand to increase its focus on more "mainstream" products like the OnePlus 13, 13R, and the fast-approaching OnePlus 13T.

Whether or not the OnePlus Open is nearing its extinction, the appeal of Best Buy's latest deal is undeniable when you consider not just the two massive aforementioned displays, but also the foldable's five extraordinary cameras, solid battery life, blazing fast charging, almost flawless build quality, stellar software support, and... still-respectable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Oh, and your $1,299 (or $1,199 with activation) will also buy you a very generous 512 gigs of internal storage space and 16GB RAM.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules
Cell tower blanket search violates the Constitution, a judge rules

Latest News

Honor’s new flagship is a Galaxy S25 Ultra on steroids
Honor’s new flagship is a Galaxy S25 Ultra on steroids
This adapter might be the coolest part of Pebble’s smartwatch revival
This adapter might be the coolest part of Pebble’s smartwatch revival
Samsung Galaxy S26 won’t be coming with One UI 8.1 and that’s a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S26 won’t be coming with One UI 8.1 and that’s a good thing
Verizon's perfect storm: customer expectations and employee frustrations collide
Verizon's perfect storm: customer expectations and employee frustrations collide
T-Mobile is a worse choice than ever, but it’s still better than Verizon and AT&T
T-Mobile is a worse choice than ever, but it’s still better than Verizon and AT&T
Apple wanted control, Meta wanted data and that just cost them hundreds of millions
Apple wanted control, Meta wanted data and that just cost them hundreds of millions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless