OnePlus Open starts receiving OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15 update

Floating Window and Split View

Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window.

Introduces resizable Split View windows. Simply drag the divider to resize the window not fully displayed for a larger display area. You can also achieve this by tapping the window.

Notifications & Quick Settings

Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimized layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations.

Battery & charging

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long.

More

Introduces the new Home screen clock widget that can be resized to your preference.

Plants a "1+" easter egg in Calculator to be displayed when punching in "1+=" as a show of OnePlus' "Never Settle" philosophy.

Introduces more wallpapers to bring the unique style of OnePlus to your phone.

Introduces exclusive OxygenOS app icon styles.

Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.

Now you can search for notes by pinyin and attachments like audio in your notes.

Optimizes the style and visuals of the Notes widgets on the Home screen for a more attractive and practical experience.

Optimizes the Drawer mode by retaining the Home screen app layout when you enter Drawer mode for the first time.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.

Optimizes the widgets of Clock and Notes on the Home screen.





Wi-Fi

Optimizes the multi-network experience for more precise, efficient and seamless switches between networks.

Although it’s not recommended, users who update to OxygenOS 15 can go back to OxygenOS 14 if they feel the new experience is doesn’t satisfy their needs by downloading the rollback image from the OnePlus Open website . Unfortunately, this is only available for Indian models.