OnePlus Open starts receiving OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15 update
OnePlus Open is the next phone the Chinese handset maker is upgrading to OxygenOS 15-based Android 15 after OnePlus 12 and 12R got the same treatment not long ago.
The update is already being deployed in India, but OnePlus confirmed the rollout will continue next week in Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Since this is a staged rollout, it may take a few days for the update to reach everyone, but if you live in North America, Europe or any other country other than India, you shouldn’t expect OxygenOS 15 until next week.
Although it’s not recommended, users who update to OxygenOS 15 can go back to OxygenOS 14 if they feel the new experience is doesn’t satisfy their needs by downloading the rollback image from the OnePlus Open website. Unfortunately, this is only available for Indian models.
That said, OxygenOS 15 brings a plethora of new features and improvements, including new ultra animation effects, AI apps, new themes, camera enhancements, as well as battery and system performance improvements.
- Adds parallel animation for a wider range of scenarios, including widgets, components, folders and more, ensuring smooth animations even when frequently interrupted.
- Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system.
- Introduces the Enhance clarity feature to enhance the clarity of cropped, distant or low-quality photos.
- With AI Reflection Eraser, blurred photos regain their sharpness, color accuracy, and lighting, ensuring that special moments with pets, kids, and others are vividly preserved.
- Introduces the Remove reflections feature to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows.
- Introduces the new AI writing suite which includes the continue writing, polish and optimise style AI writing features to assist you with drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity in an instant.
- Introduces the Format feature to organize scattered information into well-organized content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.
- Introduces the Clean up feature to remove filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio.
- Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.
- Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos.
Floating Window and Split View
- Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window.
- Introduces resizable Split View windows. Simply drag the divider to resize the window not fully displayed for a larger display area. You can also achieve this by tapping the window.
- Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.
- Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimized layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations.
- Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long.
- Introduces the new Home screen clock widget that can be resized to your preference.
- Plants a "1+" easter egg in Calculator to be displayed when punching in "1+=" as a show of OnePlus' "Never Settle" philosophy.
- Introduces more wallpapers to bring the unique style of OnePlus to your phone.
- Introduces exclusive OxygenOS app icon styles.
- Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.
- Now you can search for notes by pinyin and attachments like audio in your notes.
- Optimizes the style and visuals of the Notes widgets on the Home screen for a more attractive and practical experience.
- Optimizes the Drawer mode by retaining the Home screen app layout when you enter Drawer mode for the first time.
- Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.
- Optimizes the widgets of Clock and Notes on the Home screen.
- Optimizes the multi-network experience for more precise, efficient and seamless switches between networks.
