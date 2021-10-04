Notification Center

Android Deals OnePlus 5G

Bargain hunters can finally save big on the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G mid-rangers

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bargain hunters can finally save big on the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G mid-rangers
Internationally released almost a year ago before reaching US stores in early 2021, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 haven't been discounted very often (or very deeply) stateside just yet. 

That's obviously mainly because the two mid-rangers started at some incredibly competitive price points, leaving little room for substantial markdowns, which isn't stopping B&H Photo Video from offering... precisely that at the time of this writing.

Normally available for $179.99, the 4G LTE-only OnePlus Nord N100 is currently priced at a measly $129.99 in a 64GB unlocked variant after a $50 coupon applied automatically in your B&H cart. As you can imagine, this 6.52-inch handset is not a screamer, packing a humble Snapdragon 460 processor in tandem with 4GB RAM.

OnePlus Nord N100

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Unlocked

$50 off (28%)
$129 99
$179 99
Buy at B&H Photo

OnePlus Nord N10

5G, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Unlocked

$60 off (20%)
$239 99
$299 99
Buy at B&H Photo

But its hefty 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support alone makes the N100 easily one of the best sub-$200 phones available right now, and although they're certainly not impressive, the three rear-facing cameras crucially contribute to a very solid value proposition as well.

Of course, the 5G-enabled N10 is much better in almost every single way, which explains why the Snapdragon 690-powered device typically goes for $299.99. That already reasonable price tag is currently reduced by a decent $60 in your B&H Photo Video cart with no questions asked and no strings attached, helping the OnePlus Nord N10 5G essentially eclipse all of the best affordable phones out there in terms of value for money.

Naturally, this is not a perfect device, but at $239.99, it arguably doesn't need to be to warrant your attention (and money), featuring among others a smooth 90Hz display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 4,300mAh battery with 30W charging capabilities, a roomy 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with 6GB RAM, and a quad camera system composed of 64, 8, 2, and 2MP imaging sensors. Oh, and you also get both a microSD card slot and headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G review
OnePlus Nord N10 5G review
Dec 09, 2020, 7:42 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
OnePlus Nord N100 receives a new update meant to improve battery life
OnePlus Nord N100 receives a new update meant to improve battery life
Mar 29, 2021, 12:13 PM, by Martin Filipov
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its one and only OS update
Jul 16, 2021, 2:43 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
Jul 26, 2021, 2:09 AM, by Cosmin Vasile

Related phones

OnePlus Nord N10 specs
OnePlus Nord N10 specs
Review
7.5
User reviews
8.0
20%off $240 Special B&HPhoto $299 Special OnePlus Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS 10.5 UI
OnePlus Nord N100 specs
OnePlus Nord N100 specs
28%off $130 Special B&HPhoto $180 Special B&HPhoto $180 Special OnePlus
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

