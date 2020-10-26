The budget OnePlus Nord N10 5G & N100 are official and coming to the US



The OnePlus Nord N100

5G connectivity and 90Hz displays are certainly nice to have, but not everyone needs them. If you’re looking to save even more money on your next OnePlus smartphone, this product is surely the one for you.



Visually, the Nord N100 looks almost identical to the Nord N10 5G, but there are some subtle changes. The camera bump on the rear is now slightly more rounded and it houses three sensors rather than four.



For those of you interested in the camera department, you’ll be pleased to hear OnePlus has fitted its phone with four sensors. The Nord N10 5G features a 64-megapixel main camera, a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle shooter, and dedicated macro and monochrome sensors. For the selfie and Zoom fanatics out there, there’s also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.5G connectivity and 90Hz displays are certainly nice to have, but not everyone needs them. If you’re looking to save even more money on your next OnePlus smartphone, this product is surely the one for you.Visually, the Nord N100 looks almost identical to the Nord N10 5G, but there are some subtle changes. The camera bump on the rear is now slightly more rounded and it houses three sensors rather than four.

Included is a 13-megapixel main camera that sits above a dedicated bokeh lens for portrait photos and a macro camera. There is also an LED flash for better photography at night.



Storing all of those photos and videos shouldn’t be an issue because the Nord N100 is fitted with 64GB of storage. There is also 4GB of RAM and a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand storage if you wish to.





Leading the way over at the front is a 6.52-inch display with stereo speakers and a slightly thicker chin. It works alongside the Snapdragon 460 chipset and Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5 on top.



For amazing battery life, the OnePlus Nord N100 boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 price and availability

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100, unlike the original OnePlus Nord, are coming to North America. Unfortunately, pricing and availability details will be announced at a later date.



The focus is on Europe right now, where the Nord N100 will be available via the official OnePlus website in Midnight Frost for €199. The Nord N10 5G, on the other hand, will be available for €349 in Midnight Ice.





As for the United Kingdom, the OnePlus Nord N100 retails at just £179 and the Nord N10 5G costs £329.

Helping users take full advantage of everything mentioned above is Android 10 and OxygenOS 10.5 straight out of the box. Unfortunately, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed its software support plans, but it does have a good track record, so an update to Android 11 is likely.Completing the internal package is a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology which, to quote OnePlus itself, ‘means less time plugged in, more time to get out.’