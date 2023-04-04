OnePlus Nord Buds 2 now available: superb audio quality and active noise cancellation for $59

Sound and Audio Features













Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have one thing that truly sets them apart from the majority of the cheap earbuds on the market - adequate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Through a dual-core processor, the Nord Buds 2 can filter out unwanted background noise and facilitate an undisturbed listening experience.



If you would rather embrace your noisy surroundings, however, you have the option of turning ANC off and activating Transparency Mode instead. That way, you will still be able to pick up on the sounds of your environment, with the added benefit of a clearer audio background.







Furthermore, OnePlus’ headphones are not only good at producing sound - they are very good at recording it as well. A dual-mic system, coupled with the company’s Advanced Clear Call feature ensures that your conversations will go according to plan, with no one struggling to hear your voice on the other end.



OnePlus has also managed to implement Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and Dolby Atmos into its headphones. With such a wide array of audio-oriented features, it is no wonder OnePlus has also created a “Master Equalizer”, which allows audiophiles to switch between Balanced, Serenade, Bold, and Bass modes. This should allow every listener to find their perfect fit.



Battery Life and Durability



The exceptional sound is not the only selling point of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The company claims the earbuds alone have a battery life of 5 hours. When taking into account the case, users can expect a grand total of 27 hours of undisturbed audio playback on a single charge, with ANC and AAC enabled.



Should you ever find yourself running out of battery, keep in mind that a short 10-minute charge translates to about 5 hours of listening time.



The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are also much tougher than they look - they feature an IP55 certification. This makes them (partially) resistant to both water and dust. In essence, under normal use, you should not worry about accidentally damaging your headphones by exposing them to the elements. They will be able to handle the occasional downpour without breaking a sweat.



Design and Touch Controls



One of the best parts of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is that they are not just a pretty face. Nevertheless, they not only have a very stylish design, but also one that is sustainable - the materials used in the Nord Buds 2 are inspired by the cosmos, and they are both eco-friendly and durable.



Users have the option to tailor the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 to their personal preferences through Custom Touch controls. Adjusting the settings has never been easier - be it through long presses or quick taps. Lastly, did we mention they come with surprise stickers?



Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 can be purchased directly from Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have one thing that truly sets them apart from the majority of the cheap earbuds on the market - adequate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Through a dual-core processor, the Nord Buds 2 can filter out unwanted background noise and facilitate an undisturbed listening experience.If you would rather embrace your noisy surroundings, however, you have the option of turning ANC off and activating Transparency Mode instead. That way, you will still be able to pick up on the sounds of your environment, with the added benefit of a clearer audio background.Furthermore, OnePlus’ headphones are not only good at producing sound - they are very good at recording it as well. A dual-mic system, coupled with the company’s Advanced Clear Call feature ensures that your conversations will go according to plan, with no one struggling to hear your voice on the other end.OnePlus has also managed to implement Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) and Dolby Atmos into its headphones. With such a wide array of audio-oriented features, it is no wonder OnePlus has also created a “Master Equalizer”, which allows audiophiles to switch between Balanced, Serenade, Bold, and Bass modes. This should allow every listener to find their perfect fit.The exceptional sound is not the only selling point of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The company claims the earbuds alone have a battery life of 5 hours. When taking into account the case, users can expect a grand total of 27 hours of undisturbed audio playback on a single charge, with ANC and AAC enabled.Should you ever find yourself running out of battery, keep in mind that a short 10-minute charge translates to about 5 hours of listening time.The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are also much tougher than they look - they feature an IP55 certification. This makes them (partially) resistant to both water and dust. In essence, under normal use, you should not worry about accidentally damaging your headphones by exposing them to the elements. They will be able to handle the occasional downpour without breaking a sweat.One of the best parts of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is that they are not just a pretty face. Nevertheless, they not only have a very stylish design, but also one that is sustainable - the materials used in the Nord Buds 2 are inspired by the cosmos, and they are both eco-friendly and durable.Users have the option to tailor the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 to their personal preferences through Custom Touch controls. Adjusting the settings has never been easier - be it through long presses or quick taps. Lastly, did we mention they come with surprise stickers?The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 can be purchased directly from OnePlus’ official website starting today, April 4th, 2023, and they retail for $59. They will also be available on Amazon sometime in mid-April. Buyers can choose between two color options - Lightning White and Thunder Grey.





OnePlus Nord Buds 2 These (very) affordable wireless headphones dynamically enhance sound through BassWave technology, while also making calls crystal clear via Active Noise Cancellation. Additionally, if you review your new Nord Buds 2, you get a surprise coupon! $59 Buy at OnePlus

If you are looking for a pair of good wireless headphones that will not break the bank, we have some excellent news for you. OnePlus has just announced the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 which come equipped with a plethora of impressive features at a (very) reasonable price tag.The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 make a rather bold, yet simple claim - namely, that they can deliver exceptional sound and an immersive listening. This is by no means an easy feat, but the headphones have what it takes to make good on their promise.The earbuds feature the company’s BassWave algorithm, which ensures the broad bass does not come at the cost of audio quality disturbance. The headphones attribute their rich sound, at least in part, to the 12.4mm extra-large driver unit.