The OnePlus Nord 5G is getting an absolutely massive official Android 11 update









This comes on the heels of several public beta builds, so at least in theory, it should be safe to install straight off the bat and largely free of bugs. Of course, it's always wise to back up any sensitive data and valuable files you might have stored on your device before downloading such a massive collection of new features, UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and security patches.





We're talking about close to 3 gigabytes (!!!) of neat Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stuff sprinkled with Google's January 2021 security updates on top and obviously requiring well over 3GB free storage space (to be safe), not to mention at least 30 percent battery capacity before initiating the OTA installation process.





To be perfectly clear, this is the OG OnePlus Nord 5G model you're looking at here, and not the newer and lower-cost N10 5G or N100 4G variant. Released around seven months ago in select European and Asian markets, the Snapdragon 765-powered mid-ranger never expanded to the US and there are naturally no plans for the company to do that at any point in the future.









System

Update to Android 11 version;

The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details;

Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience.

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display);

Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject's outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically).

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable;

Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range).

Shelf

Brand new shelf UI;

Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect.

Gallery

Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos;

Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience.



