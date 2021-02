OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T getting their last Android 10 updates before Android 11 drops

ensure your phone is up to date with security patches

Last week, the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro received their first Android 11 open beta updates , clear evidence that the Chinese company is working hard to bring these flagship killers to date when it comes to software.Over the weekend, OnePlus announced that it has started the roll-out of the final Android 10-based stable builds for OnePlus 7 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T . Basically, this means that the next updates for these high-end devices should be Android 11-based builds.Now, the bad news is these Android 10-based updates don't bring anything new in terms of features or improvements. According to OnePlus , these updates have been released to “,” and so they include the January 2021 security patch along with an updated GMS (Google Mobile Services) package to September 2020.As OnePlus continues to collect feedback from its first Android 11 open beta that was released last week, those who own the OnePlus 7 /7T or OnePlus 7T are invited to update their smartphones with the latest security patch before the big Android 11 release.