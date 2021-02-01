OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T getting their last Android 10 updates before Android 11 drops
Over the weekend, OnePlus announced that it has started the roll-out of the final Android 10-based stable builds for OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T. Basically, this means that the next updates for these high-end devices should be Android 11-based builds.
As OnePlus continues to collect feedback from its first Android 11 open beta that was released last week, those who own the OnePlus 7/7T or OnePlus 7T are invited to update their smartphones with the latest security patch before the big Android 11 release.