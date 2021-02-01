Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

The Nord N1 5G will be OnePlus' next mid-range phone

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 01, 2021, 4:58 AM
The Nord N1 5G will be OnePlus' next mid-range phone
In 2020, OnePlus expanded its smartphone lineup to include a series of budget devices. The brand is currently working on next-gen models, and now we know what one of them will be called.

The OnePlus Nord series will be updated in 2021


Per new information shared by tipster Max Jambor (via Voice), who has an impressive track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, the next mid-range OnePlus smartphone will be known as the Nord N1 5G.

The model will replace the recently launched Nord N10 5G, rather than the original OnePlus Nord, and should, therefore, be positioned around the $300 mark in the United States.

There’s still no word on the specifications, but that info should start leaking in the coming months. As for its announcement, the Nord N10 5G made its debut in October, so the N1 5G is likely to arrive in the fall too.

In the meantime, it’s worth noting that the phone will sit alongside the flagship OnePlus 9 series. The latter consists of three models dubbed OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The announcement for these high-end devices is reportedly scheduled for March.

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless