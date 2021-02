The Nord N1 5G will be OnePlus' next mid-range phone

The OnePlus Nord series will be updated in 2021

In 2020, OnePlus expanded its smartphone lineup to include a series of budget devices. The brand is currently working on next-gen models, and now we know what one of them will be called.Per new information shared by tipster Max Jambor (via), who has an impressive track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, the next mid-range OnePlus smartphone will be known as the Nord N1 5G.The model will replace the recently launched Nord N10 5G, rather than the original OnePlus Nord, and should, therefore, be positioned around the $300 mark in the United States.There’s still no word on the specifications, but that info should start leaking in the coming months. As for its announcement, the Nord N10 5G made its debut in October, so the N1 5G is likely to arrive in the fall too.In the meantime, it’s worth noting that the phone will sit alongside the flagship OnePlus 9 series . The latter consists of three models dubbed OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro.The announcement for these high-end devices is reportedly scheduled for March.