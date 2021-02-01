The Nord N1 5G will be OnePlus' next mid-range phone
The OnePlus Nord series will be updated in 2021
Per new information shared by tipster Max Jambor (via Voice), who has an impressive track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, the next mid-range OnePlus smartphone will be known as the Nord N1 5G.
There’s still no word on the specifications, but that info should start leaking in the coming months. As for its announcement, the Nord N10 5G made its debut in October, so the N1 5G is likely to arrive in the fall too.
In the meantime, it’s worth noting that the phone will sit alongside the flagship OnePlus 9 series. The latter consists of three models dubbed OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro.
The announcement for these high-end devices is reportedly scheduled for March.