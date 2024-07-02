OnePlus could hold another big summer event to unveil the Nord 4, Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R soon
Despite already holding a massive product launch event last week to unveil an impressive new ultra-high-end smartphone, a "professional" tablet with a large screen and state-of-the-art SoC, and an improved version of its best smartwatch to date, OnePlus is reportedly planning another summer party to take the wraps off another three exciting devices.
That's at least according to data engineer, "occasional tech contributor", and frequent leaker of reliable information on unannounced gadgets Yogesh Brar. Of course, there are no guarantees Brar's intel will prove 100 percent accurate this time around, but while we strongly advise you to take the July 16 event date with a healthy dose of skepticism, the three devices rumored for an impending announcement have been expected for quite some time by many different sources.
The (potential) star of the show
The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is probably the most thrilling product tipped for a July 16 launch today, undoubtedly looking to follow in the footsteps of a popular 5G-enabled Nord 3 mid-ranger released around a year ago. Bizarrely enough, we haven't heard many (credible) rumors on the Nord 4 in recent weeks, which seemed to strongly suggest a July announcement was not in the cards.
But that's exactly what's now likely to happen after all, and according to a slightly lesser-known social media "leakster" than Yogesh Brar, these are the Nord 4 5G specs:
- 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and 2150 nits peak brightness;
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor;
- 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capabilities;
- 50 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system;
- 16MP front-facing camera;
- In-screen fingerprint scanner;
- Dual speakers;
- Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, NFC;
- Alert slider;
- Android 14;
- Three guaranteed OS updates + four years of security patches.
The Nord 4 may or may not strongly resemble the Nord CE 4 Lite (pictured here). | Image Credit -- OnePlus
This bad boy's price point is tipped at "under 35k" rupees, which converts to around $420 and would thus allow OnePlus to throw another impressive contender in the budget 5G phone ring after the Nord CE 4 Lite just last week. Compared to its Lite "cousin", of course, the "regular" Nord 4 is expected to be better in many ways and considerably costlier while targeting a similar list of global markets that almost certainly lacks the US.
The supporting act(s)
A third X leaker with a largely unproven track record corroborates most of the Nord 4's key specs, thus lending them a little bit of extra credibility, while also tipping some of the major OnePlus Buds 3 Pro features and selling points as follows:
- 10.4mm woofer;
- 6mm tweeter dual drivers;
- Up to 44 hours of battery life with the charging case factored in;
- Up to 49dB of active noise cancellation;
- Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity;
- LHDC 5.0 support;
- IP55 water and dust resistance;
- Dolby Atmos.
For the time being, we don't have any news on pricing here, but with the "standard" OnePlus Buds 3 typically available at $99.99 a pair in the US, it feels safe to assume the Pro variant will cost... more than that. Still, you can probably rest assured knowing that the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro will be cheaper than Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Apple's ancient AirPods Pro 2, which also means the value for money could be virtually unbeatable.
The OnePlus Buds 3 Pro are likely to be even sleeker and prettier than the Buds 3 (pictured here). | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The same is likely to be true for a OnePlus Watch 2R that originally made the rumor rounds under the OnePlus Watch 3 name. Because the OnePlus Watch 2 is still pretty young (and pretty great), it's obviously far too early for a proper sequel to see daylight this month. But it might not be too early for a largely mysterious "remix" of some sort with a hefty battery under its hood, a presumably competitive price point, and a set of unknown revisions over the existing OnePlus Watch 2.
