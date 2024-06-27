OnePlus Pad Pro launches in China with 12.1 inch screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

go on sale on July 3rd

Screenshot of OnePlus Pad Pro launch announced on the Chinese site Weibo (Translated from Chinese using Google Translate)





The tablet has a big 9,510mAh battery, which should last for several days of use. The most exciting part of the Pad Pro is its high-resolution 3000 x 2120 display with 900 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision certification.



While the Pad Pro has been announced in China for ¥2,799, there's no news yet on when it will be available in other countries. It's possible that the Pro version will be released globally in the near future, following the pattern of many other OnePlus devices. However, OnePlus/Oppo have yet to confirm that.





The OnePlus Pad Pro's detailed specifications are as follows:





12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K display resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor

8GB/12GB LPDDR 5 RAM, 256GB/512GB of UFS storage

8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera

9510mAh battery

67W SuperVOOC charging

Colors: Space gray, Khaki green





OnePlus Pad Pro product images | Images credit — OPPO Store (China)



Although the original OnePlus Pad received mixed reviews, the company is hoping that the Pro version will make a bigger splash in the Android tablet market. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the impressive display specifications certainly suggest a significant upgrade in performance and visual quality.