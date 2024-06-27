Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

OnePlus Pad Pro launches in China with 12.1 inch screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

By
0comments
OnePlus Pad Pro launches in China with 12.1 inch screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
The much talked-about upgraded version of the OnePlus Pad tablet, dubbed the OnePlus Pad Pro, is now official in China. OnePlus took to Weibo today and announced that the tablet is now available for pre-order in China and will go on sale on July 3rd.

Screenshot of OnePlus Pad Pro launch announced on the Chinese site Weibo (Translated from Chinese using Google Translate)

The tablet has a big 9,510mAh battery, which should last for several days of use. The most exciting part of the Pad Pro is its high-resolution 3000 x 2120 display with 900 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision certification.

While the Pad Pro has been announced in China for ¥2,799, there's no news yet on when it will be available in other countries. It's possible that the Pro version will be released globally in the near future, following the pattern of many other OnePlus devices. However, OnePlus/Oppo have yet to confirm that.

The OnePlus Pad Pro's detailed specifications are as follows:

  • 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K display resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor
  • 8GB/12GB LPDDR 5 RAM, 256GB/512GB of UFS storage
  • 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera
  • 9510mAh battery
  • 67W SuperVOOC charging
  • Colors: Space gray, Khaki green

OnePlus Pad Pro product images | Images credit — OPPO Store (China)

Although the original OnePlus Pad received mixed reviews, the company is hoping that the Pro version will make a bigger splash in the Android tablet market. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the impressive display specifications certainly suggest a significant upgrade in performance and visual quality.

In the meantime, tech enthusiasts outside of China will have to wait and see if the OnePlus Pad Pro lives up to its promising specifications and whether it can successfully compete with other high-end Android tablets on the market. Given the upgrades and improvements, the OnePlus Pad Pro could potentially be a game-changer for OnePlus in the tablet space.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless