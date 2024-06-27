OnePlus Pad Pro launches in China with 12.1 inch screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
The much talked-about upgraded version of the OnePlus Pad tablet, dubbed the OnePlus Pad Pro, is now official in China. OnePlus took to Weibo today and announced that the tablet is now available for pre-order in China and will go on sale on July 3rd.
Screenshot of OnePlus Pad Pro launch announced on the Chinese site Weibo (Translated from Chinese using Google Translate)
The tablet has a big 9,510mAh battery, which should last for several days of use. The most exciting part of the Pad Pro is its high-resolution 3000 x 2120 display with 900 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision certification.
While the Pad Pro has been announced in China for ¥2,799, there's no news yet on when it will be available in other countries. It's possible that the Pro version will be released globally in the near future, following the pattern of many other OnePlus devices. However, OnePlus/Oppo have yet to confirm that.
The OnePlus Pad Pro's detailed specifications are as follows:
- 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with 3K display resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor
- 8GB/12GB LPDDR 5 RAM, 256GB/512GB of UFS storage
- 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera
- 9510mAh battery
- 67W SuperVOOC charging
- Colors: Space gray, Khaki green
OnePlus Pad Pro product images | Images credit — OPPO Store (China)
Although the original OnePlus Pad received mixed reviews, the company is hoping that the Pro version will make a bigger splash in the Android tablet market. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the impressive display specifications certainly suggest a significant upgrade in performance and visual quality.
In the meantime, tech enthusiasts outside of China will have to wait and see if the OnePlus Pad Pro lives up to its promising specifications and whether it can successfully compete with other high-end Android tablets on the market. Given the upgrades and improvements, the OnePlus Pad Pro could potentially be a game-changer for OnePlus in the tablet space.
