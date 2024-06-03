OnePlus Nord 4 tipped to launch next month
OnePlus’s mid-range series seems to be just as popular as the company’s “flagship killers,” which is one of the reasons we see so many models being launched every year.
The next Nord series phone expected to arrive is the OnePlus Nord 4, a phone that’s tipped to launch in July. According to Smartprix, the Nord 4 will be originally introduced in India in the second half of July, which makes sense considering the previous model was also launched in July.
Since the Nord 4 and Ace 3V will be similar when it comes to specs, here is what you can expect if you plan to get OnePlus’s next mid-range phone when it launches in India next month.
Other highlights of the Nord 4 include a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual camera setup (50MP + 8MP), a secondary 16-megapixel camera in the front, and a large 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.
We doubt the Nord 4 will adopt the same price as the OnePlus Ace 3V, but just for the sake of comparison it’s worth mentioning that the latter is available in China for CNY 1,999 (Rs 23,000 / $275 / €255).
As far as specs go, we already have a few reports pointing to OnePlus Nord 4’s key specs. But first, important to mention that the Nord 4 is believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, a phone that’s been launched in China this year.
First off, the Nord 4 is rumored to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Additional memory variants might be introduced, but it’s unlikely that OnePlus will release a 16GB RAM model in India due to the higher price.
