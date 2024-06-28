OnePlus Watch 2 gets a new and improved variant in China
Up Next:
New version of OnePlus Watch 2 launched in China | Image credit: OnePlusAs expected, OnePlus introduced a handful of devices in China. The star of the group is by far the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, the company’s first smartphone powered by a Glacier Battery. Still, there are a couple of other OnePlus devices that are worth mentioning separately.
Like the OnePlus Watch 2, which is not the same smartwatch that was launched in the United States a few months ago. The new version soon to hit shelves in China features eSIM support and NFC (Near Field Communications).
Apart from that, the difference between the two models is limited to design. The Chinese version comes with a new watch band and features a slightly different watch dial. Also, the overall aspect is more symmetrical compared to the initial version of the OnePlus Watch 2.
Of course, products are cheaper in China, and the new version of OnePlus Watch 2 confirms it. OnePlus announced that the smartwatch will be available for purchase in China starting July 3 for just CNY 1,799, which is about $250. In comparison, the global version goes for around $300.
Global version of OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit: OnePlus
As mentioned earlier, the new OnePlus Watch 2 introduced in China this week is the same as the global model, except for the improvements mentioned. This means that it’s got the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage.
Also, the smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness and a standard 500 mAh battery. The OnePlus Watch 2 is IP 68 certified for water and dust resistance and features dual-band GPS.
If you didn’t purchase the OnePlus Watch 2, but you’re considering it, we’ve left the best part at the end. Rumor has it that OnePlus will launch the Chinese version of the Watch 2 globally. The wearable device will be called OnePlus Watch 2R, but it’s unclear if it will be more expensive, cheaper, or it will cost the same as the current model.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: