OnePlus Watch 2 gets a new and improved variant in China

New version of OnePlus Watch 2 launched in China | Image credit: OnePlus

Global version of OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit: OnePlus

As mentioned earlier, the new OnePlus Watch 2 introduced in China this week is the same as the global model, except for the improvements mentioned. This means that it’s got the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage.Also, the smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness and a standard 500 mAh battery. The OnePlus Watch 2 is IP 68 certified for water and dust resistance and features dual-band GPS.If you didn’t purchase the OnePlus Watch 2, but you’re considering it, we’ve left the best part at the end. Rumor has it that OnePlus will launch the Chinese version of the Watch 2 globally. The wearable device will be called OnePlus Watch 2R, but it’s unclear if it will be more expensive, cheaper, or it will cost the same as the current model.