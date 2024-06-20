OnePlus Watch 3 leaks harder than before: here's the new stuff

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The OnePlus Watch 2 is one (more than) decent smartwatch | Image credit - PhoneArena

If you're a smartwatch fan, but you're also a fan of something more exotic, you'd be delighted to hear that the rumored OnePlus Watch 3 is now coming to shape.

The last time that we reported on the OnePlus Watch 3, was a little more than a week ago, when the device was spotted on the BIS certification website. The device's model number is similar to the one of the OnePlus Watch 2, which is why we believe this is indeed the OnePlus Watch 3.

Additionally, it appeared in the another database, revealing a 500 mAh battery, the same as the Watch 2. Speculation suggests it may feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 2. Although initially expected in Q1 2025, the release appears delayed.

Now, the successor of the (more than) decent OnePlus Watch 2 is appearing in sight again.

The upcoming OnePlus smartwatch, model number OPWW234, has been spotted on the TENAA certification website. TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center) certification is a regulatory approval process in China for electronic devices like smartphones and smartwatches. It ensures devices comply with Chinese technical standards and regulations before they can be sold or used in the country.

The render from the certification shows that the smartwatch will feature a circular dial and two push buttons on the right side for control. The certification indicates that the OnePlus Watch 3 will include LTE connectivity for e-SIMs compatible with Chinese telecoms, along with support for Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, GLONASS, and WLAN (wireless network).

The TENAA certification confirms the 500mAh rated battery capacity for the device that we reported earlier. Previously, the smartwatch appeared on the 3C certification site, confirming support for 10W charging technology but no adaptor in the box.

Two push buttons on the side: do you think these will be fully customizable?
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

