Recently leaked OnePlus Watch might not be the 3, but a beefed-up OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena

In the past few weeks, there have been several leaks about a new OnePlus smartwatch. While many anticipated it to be the OnePlus Watch 3, a recent report suggests something different.

The leaked OnePlus smartwatch with LTE might be unveiled as the OnePlus Watch 2R


A new tip from well-known and reliable leaker Max Jambor hints that OnePlus will introduce its recently leaked smartwatch as the OnePlus Watch 2R.



Although Jambor hasn't shared more details, the delay rumors about the OnePlus Watch 3 now make more sense. Why? Because the smartwatch that has been popping up everywhere might not be the OnePlus Watch 3 but OnePlus Watch 2R.

Plus, hints from earlier leaks suggest this is more likely an updated version of the OnePlus Watch 2 rather than a brand-new flagship model.


From what we know thus far, the rumored OnePlus Watch 2R is expected to feature a familiar design with a circular dial and two buttons positioned on the right side. Certification listings have also revealed that it might come equipped with the same 500mAh battery and 10W charging capability found in the current model.

The big upgrade between the OnePlus Watch 2 and the 2R appears to be the addition of eSIM support for LTE connectivity, a feature notably absent in the OnePlus Watch 2.

The upcoming smartwatch recently surfaced on the TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center) certification website, showing it will feature LTE connectivity for e-SIMs compatible with Chinese telecom providers, in addition to supporting Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, GLONASS, and WLAN (wireless network).

Now that the upcoming smartwatch has cleared certification, it looks like an official announcement could be coming soon. However, OnePlus might release it in China and India first, while details on when it will be available globally are still unknown.

The Chinese company launched the OnePlus Watch 2 earlier this year in February, so it would not make sense for the next generation to arrive so soon after. However, introducing a modified OnePlus 2 with e-SIM support could be a strategic decision, as one of the drawbacks of the current watch is exactly its lack of cellular connectivity.

And if OnePlus wants to have better chances against rivals like Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or Google Pixel Watch 2, introducing a smartwatch with cellular connectivity is a savvy move.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

