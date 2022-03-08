Sketch reveals two separate flashlights on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

One of the least thought-about features on any smartphone might be the flashlight. Usually perceived as an afterthought by most phone manufacturers (except for Motorola with its chop chop to turn on and chop chop to turn off), this year the lowly flashlight is getting some attention from companies.











A sketch posted on PriceBaba shows two lights along the top and bottom of the right rear panel. One is titled "Warm Flashlight," while the other says cool flashlight. The only other marking is one for the phone's Ultra-Wide lens. The other lens on the bottom ring is believed to be monochrome while the primary camera lens is housed in the ring on top of the rear panel.





A previous leak calls for the OnePlus Nord 2T to carry a primary camera sensor weighing in at 50MP with an 8MP camera sensor behind the Ultra Wide-Angle lens, and a monochrome camera driven by an 2MP camera sensor. A front-facing 32MP camera sensor should be behind the Nord 2T's selfie snapper.





Other rumored specs include the use of MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 chipset to power the phone. We could see the device sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Not only do we expect a healthy 4500mAh capacity battery to be included, but the latter should also support fast charging at 80W just like the OnePlus 10 Pro.





Memory options will include 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of storage. OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12, should be pre-installed. Pricing and availability are unknown at this point, and it isn't clear whether OnePlus plans on a global release of this model. Right now it is expected to be offered in India shortly.