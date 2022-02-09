 OnePlus's first tablet may come with Android 12L OS - PhoneArena

OnePlus

OnePlus's first tablet may come with Android 12L OS

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Since last year, it has been speculated that OnePlus is working on its first-ever tablet. Now, a new leak from tipster Yogesh Brar, reported by 91mobiles, says that OnePlus's first tablet may come with Android 12L OS as its operating system.

As we previously reported, there are rumors that OnePlus's first tablet would be called the OnePlus Pad and that it would probably be released first in China, then in India in the first quarter of 2022. Other than that, there still isn't much information about OnePlus's first tablet.

Although it is presumed that OnePlus will release the OnePlus Pad in Q1 2022, the date on which it will do that is still unknown. There are also no leaked potential specs for the tablet, although it's speculated that it would probably be a very powerful device.

It would also be interesting to see if OnePlus would indeed release the OnePlus Pad with the stock version of the Android 12L OS, or if it would create another version of its Oxygen OS based on Android 12L for its upcoming tablet.

Android 12L OS is a version of Android specially created to be used on large devices. Its UI is designed for devices with very large displays, like tablets and foldables, and it is also optimized for better multitasking. Android 12L OS is still in beta testing, and it is expected that its final version will be available in Q1 2022.

