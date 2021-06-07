$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung to unveil new 'ISOCELL for everyone' phone camera sensor June 10

By Daniel Petrov
Jun 07, 2021, 12:44 PM


Samsung is inviting us to a phone camera sensor announcement on June 10, and apparently a new 50MP ISOCELL sensor will be in store, if tipsters are to be believed. It already announced the 50MP GN2 sensor that is now even in phones, so what could this other 50MP unit be?

The GN2 model is rather revolutionary - a huge 1/1.12" sensor size with large 1.4 micron physical pixels with default 12.5MP mode that results in binned 2.8 micron pixel giants and new Dual Pixel Pro autofocus with both left/right and top/bottom focusing phases, efficient Staggered-HDR and Smart ISO Pro for greatly improved dynamic range, as well as 120fps 4K slow-motion video abilities. 

It will be pretty hard to beat that, right, so what is Samsung announcing in the camera department this time around? If you remember, however, last week the great leaking cat tipped that a smaller 50MP ISOCELL version is in store with 0.7 micron pixels for thin and light phones.


 The chaps from TechArea24 are now tipping that despite the smaller pixels, the new 50MP unit that is likely to be announced on June 10th will still sport the Dual Pixel Pro autofocus, and would have improved HDR, shutter times and ISO gain abilities in order to deliver low-light results at least as good as from its larger brethren.

We'll see whether all of those materialize for a new 50MP sensor indeed, but Samsung's teaser video for the announcement above promises "ISOCELL for Everyone," likely referring to the democratization of its new sensors downmarket to its midrangers as well.

