OnePlus’ next Nord phone might not pack the chip we were rooting for

And while it is positioned as the more affordable model, its rumored 7,100mAh battery with 80W charging might actually top the Nord 5 in capacity.



That said, don’t count on both phones being widely available. The Nord CE 5 is likely to remain an India-only release, just like the previous version. The Nord 5 should see a broader rollout, though, with availability expected in the UK and Europe – but probably not the US.



Pricing is still unconfirmed, but it could land close to the last generation, meaning around $300 for the CE model and about $450 for the Nord 5, depending on the configuration. We’ll know for sure once the launch rolls around next month. And the Nord 5 is shaping up to be a solid pick if you are shopping in the mid-range space. It looks like it could go toe-to-toe with options like the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – and might even come out ahead in areas like performance, battery life and long-term software support.It also sounds like a great alternative if you are looking to move away from Samsung and try something different than a Galaxy phone without spending a fortune. Compared to the Galaxy A56 , for example, the Nord 5 could offer better battery life and faster charging – at least if the current leaks are on point.That said, don’t count on both phones being widely available. The Nord CE 5 is likely to remain an India-only release, just like the previous version. The Nord 5 should see a broader rollout, though, with availability expected in the UK and Europe – but probably not the US.Pricing is still unconfirmed, but it could land close to the last generation, meaning around $300 for the CE model and about $450 for the Nord 5, depending on the configuration. We’ll know for sure once the launch rolls around next month.