OnePlus Nord 5 leak confirms massive upgrades over its predecessor
OnePlus is preparing to launch not one, but two mid-range smartphones. Apart from the OnePlus Nord CE5 that we already told you about, the Chinese company plans to launch yet another Nord series phone, the Nord 5.
Unlike the Nord CE5 which will make its debut in India, the Nord 5 is meant for the global market and is expected to arrive around the same time in June. Based on the recent leak the sheds light on the phone’s specs, the OnePlus Nord 5 is a much better devices specs-wise than the Nord CE5.
It’s worth mentioning that the Dimensity 9400e is supposed to be a slightly dumbed down version of the Dimensity 9400, MediaTek’s previous flagship chipset. As far as the screen goes, the Nord 5 is said to boast a 1.5K OLED flat display with 120 Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.
We have yet to learn more about the size of the display, but for reference, the Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1240 x 2772 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
In fact, the upcoming Nord 5 is a serious upgrade over the predecessor. First off, the mid-range phone will be equipped with a very powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, which hasn’t been introduced yet.
OnePlus Nord 4 | Image credit: OnePlus
Another huge upgrade over the Nord 4 is the battery. The Nord 5 is expected to pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. In comparison, the Nord 4 is powered by a much smaller 5,500 mAh battery.
When it comes to camera, things seem to be the same, as the Nord 5 is tipped to feature a dual camera: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide. Also, the phone is said to pack a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, just like the Nord 4.
Other highlights of the unannounced OnePlus Nord 5 include dual speakers, IR blaster, glass back, and plastic frame. Apparently, the phone will be available for purchase in India for Rs 30,000 ($355 / €315).
Keep in mind that prices outside of India are likely to be slightly higher. The converted amounts is just to give you an idea how much it will cost in India.
Exclusive— Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) May 1, 2025
OnePlus Nord 5 :
1.5K 120Hz flat oled
Dimensity 9400e
~7000mAh100W
50MP OIS + 8 UW 16MP
IR , In-display FS, Dual
Glass back , plastic frame
Price ~ ₹30,000
