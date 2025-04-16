OnePlus Nord CE 5 new leak reveals design twist that is worth a peek
OnePlus Nord CE 4. | Image credit – OnePlus
While most of the hype these days is around the upcoming OnePlus 13T, the brand isn't done with surprises just yet. The Nord family is getting a new member soon and we've just gotten our first look at it.
A leaked render has given us a peek at the next-gen Nord CE 5. And from the looks of it, it is hard not to notice where OnePlus may have gotten its inspiration for the camera island design.
The refreshed design of the Nord CE 5 definitely channels the iPhone 16 vibe.
The cameras are placed in an oval shape within two distinct rings, a design that mirrors the iPhone 16's vertical camera layout. Sure, the Nord CE 4, which you can see in the cover image, already had vertically stacked cameras, but the Nord CE 5 takes it even closer to what Apple (and Samsung with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge) is doing.
The Nord CE 5's camera island even slightly resembles the one on the upcoming 13T – except the 13 T's oval-shaped cameras sit inside a larger squircle frame. So yeah, it looks like each model is getting its own twist on a shared theme this year.
Aside from the camera changes, the Nord CE 5 brings a flatter frame and back panel, ditching the rounded edges from the CE 4. The back is super clean, with just a centered OnePlus logo – simple and modern.
Spec-wise, not much seems to be changing on the display front – it is expected to stick with a 6.7-inch flat OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution, just like the CE 4.
But under the hood, there is something new. The Nord CE 5 is rumored to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, a nice step up from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the CE 4. The biggest upgrade, though? That might be the rumored 7,100mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging. That would make this phone a standout in the budget-friendly segment.
Some of the best budget phones right now, like the Galaxy A36 5G or Nothing Phone (2a), stick to 5,000mAh batteries, so the OnePlus Nord CE 5 would definitely have an advantage over them, at least in the battery department.
The Nord CE 5 is likely to debut in May, with a price tag similar to its predecessor, the Nord CE 4, which would place it around $300 depending on the configuration.
