Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

OnePlus and Oppo will bring Google’s AI to some of their phones later this year

By
Google OnePlus Oppo
OnePlus and Oppo will bring Google’s AI to some of their phones later this year
At the recent Google Cloud Next '24 event, the spotlight was on artificial intelligence (AI), which was hardly surprising. Google once again showcased its latest large language model (LLM), Google Gemini, demonstrating its integration across various applications – from retail and customer service to work processes and mobile technology.

Oppo and OnePlus announced they will roll out the Gemini models to their devices


During the event, the tech giant confirmed that both Oppo and OnePlus plan to incorporate the Gemini models into their devices later in 2024. According to a press release from Oppo, this integration will fundamentally transform how users interact with their devices.

For those unfamiliar, Gemini is available in several versions, with Gemini Nano being the most widespread. This model is currently available on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Additionally, there are two more robust versions, Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra, which depend on Google Cloud for functionality, whereas the Nano version runs directly on devices.

Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for Oppo and OnePlus, highlighted four critical areas where AI is expected to enhance phone usage: efficient resource use, self-learning capabilities, real-world perception, and user creativity. Zhang stated:

 
Our deep collaboration with Google Cloud throughout our journey is pivotal. Google Cloud's open platform capabilities hold profound significance for OPPO's advancement of AI Phones.

While the LLM will be coming to Oppo and OnePlus devices later in the year, the specific models to receive this update have not yet been announced. Details regarding the new features, other than those mentioned at the event, such as news and audio summaries and an AI toolbox, are also still to be confirmed.

Recommended Stories

This news follows OnePlus's recent announcement about the rollout of its AI Eraser, which started a few days ago globally on OnePlus devices, including:

This feature lets users erase objects from photos, blending the background seamlessly without any obvious signs of editing. It uses generative AI to get rid of undesired elements from photos, similar to Google's Magic Eraser. Samsung's Galaxy AI suite in the newest Galaxy S24 series also provides a similar editing function.

In 2024, both Oppo and OnePlus are set to expand their AI features globally. For example, the aforementioned AI Eraser will be introduced to devices like:
 
  • Reno 11 Pro
  • Reno 11
  • Reno 11 F
  • Find N3
  • Find N3 Flip
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless