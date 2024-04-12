OnePlus and Oppo will bring Google’s AI to some of their phones later this year

Oppo and OnePlus announced they will roll out the Gemini models to their devices



Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for Oppo and OnePlus, highlighted four critical areas where AI is expected to enhance phone usage: efficient resource use, self-learning capabilities, real-world perception, and user creativity. Zhang stated:









While the LLM will be coming to Oppo and OnePlus devices later in the year, the specific models to receive this update have not yet been announced. Details regarding the new features, other than those mentioned at the event, such as news and audio summaries and an AI toolbox, are also still to be confirmed.



This feature lets users erase objects from photos, blending the background seamlessly without any obvious signs of editing. It uses generative AI to get rid of undesired elements from photos, similar to Google's Magic Eraser. Samsung's Galaxy AI suite in the newest This feature lets users erase objects from photos, blending the background seamlessly without any obvious signs of editing. It uses generative AI to get rid of undesired elements from photos, similar to Google's Magic Eraser. Samsung's Galaxy AI suite in the newest Galaxy S24 series also provides a similar editing function.



In 2024, both Oppo and OnePlus are set to expand their AI features globally. For example, the aforementioned AI Eraser will be introduced to devices like:



Reno 11 Pro

Reno 11

Reno 11 F

Find N3

Find N3 Flip