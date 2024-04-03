Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

OnePlus says bye-bye to photobombs with new AI Eraser tool: Which devices are getting it?

By
Apps OnePlus
OnePlus says bye-bye to photobombs with new AI Eraser tool: Which devices are getting it?
AI has been a buzzword lately, especially with smartphone brands jumping on the generative AI bandwagon. Now, OnePlus is joining the fray with its new feature called "AI Eraser," which will be available on select OnePlus devices starting this month.

OnePlus has introduced a new feature called AI Eraser (via 9to5Google). This feature uses GenAI (generative AI), and it's all about letting you tweak or erase stuff in your photos that you are not digging. This new AI tool is set to roll out on the following OnePlus devices across the globe:


The AI Eraser taps into GenAI to remove unwanted elements from photos, much like Google's Magic Eraser does. Samsung's Galaxy AI suite in the latest Galaxy S24 series also offers a similar editing capability.

The AI Eraser feature will be integrated into the OnePlus Photos gallery app. Once users pinpoint specific objects in a photo, the AI kicks in, analyzing the chosen area and crafting a replacement background that seamlessly meshes with the surroundings, all while complementing the overall style of the image.



The company stated that the new feature will roll out gradually to the mentioned devices throughout April, although it hasn't provided a specific date. It's still uncertain whether the feature will be delivered through an Oxygen OS update or a dedicated update for the OnePlus Photo Gallery app.

OnePlus plans to introduce more AI features sometime this year. However, there's no word yet on what those features might be. This move may mark the start of OnePlus diving deeper into the world of AI, but it is not the first time OnePlus has used AI.

Recently, it introduced the AI Summariser, a handy tool for generating call summaries, though it's currently only available on the OnePlus 11 and 12. Additionally, last year, the company launched an online AI Music Studio where users can generate songs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless