Latest OnePlus 9/9 Pro Android 12 update fixes 5G connectivity issues

Latest OnePlus 9/9 Pro Android 12 update fixes 5G connectivity issues0
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro had been two of the handset maker’s phones that received Android 12 updates recently. Due to many issues reported by users, OnePlus had to halt and then resume the Android 12 rollout to these particular two phones.
Unfortunately, European customers have been left out from the initial rollout of this update, but OnePlus revealed that it will be released gradually in January 2022. Apparently, European builds are being released separately due to a stricter technical approval process. Basically, Android builds require certification from multiple stakeholders (different carriers in different countries), so the process takes longer in Europe.