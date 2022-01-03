Notification Center

Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

Latest OnePlus 9/9 Pro Android 12 update fixes 5G connectivity issues

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Latest OnePlus 9/9 Pro Android 12 update fixes 5G connectivity issues
Just like everyone else, OnePlus had issues deploying Android 12 updates to its flagships. And just like companies like Google and Samsung, OnePlus is trying to address all the issues these updates affect its customers.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro had been two of the handset maker’s phones that received Android 12 updates recently. Due to many issues reported by users, OnePlus had to halt and then resume the Android 12 rollout to these particular two phones.

Before the year’s end, OnePlus announced a brand-new Android 12 build that supposedly addresses the rest of the issues that previous updates couldn’t fix. A new OxygenOS 12 update (C.40) for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is now rolling out in India and North America.

Unfortunately, European customers have been left out from the initial rollout of this update, but OnePlus revealed that it will be released gradually in January 2022. Apparently, European builds are being released separately due to a stricter technical approval process. Basically, Android builds require certification from multiple stakeholders (different carriers in different countries), so the process takes longer in Europe.

As far as the update goes, the changelog is short, yet important, nonetheless. OxygenOS 12 build C.40 should fix the issue of being unable to access the 5G network in certain scenarios. Also, the update is meant to address an issue of system upgrade failure in specific scenarios.

