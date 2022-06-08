Unlocked OnePlus 9 5G drops to new all-time low price for one day only





With a "Fluid AMOLED" 6.55-inch display capable of refreshing your content at a 120Hz rate, as well as a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor that's aged pretty gracefully, not to mention a large 4,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 65W charging technology, the OnePlus 9 can certainly be a smart 2022 buy... at $529.

That's obviously not the unlocked handset's list price, but it is how much OnePlus is currently charging for both Astral Black and Winter Mist flavors after a huge $200 discount.





Granted, we've seen this bad boy fetching considerably less than its $729 MSRP several times over the last few months, but as far as we know, this marks a new record low price with no strings attached whatsoever.





The likes of Amazon and Best Buy, mind you, are selling the exact same device in the exact same hues at a significantly higher price of $600 right now, so if you want to save the extra 70 bucks, there's only one option and you have (less than) 24 hours to take advantage of it.





You can even get a sandstone bumper case at no additional charge if you hurry, and although no one can predict the future, something tells us there will be no better OnePlus 9 5G deals offered anytime soon. Not by the phone's manufacturer itself and not by Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day 2022 festival, though bargain hunters willing to open a new line of T-Mobile service can always do that and knock this powerhouse down to $0.



