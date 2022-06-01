 OnePlus’ second flagship for 2022 will be the OnePlus 10T - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

OnePlus’ second flagship for 2022 will be the OnePlus 10T

OnePlus
OnePlus’ second flagship for 2022 will be the OnePlus 10T
For some time now, OnePlus has readily conformed to their principle of releasing 2 flagships per year. We already saw the first make its appearance - the OnePlus 10 Pro. But now, midway through 2022, we are still wondering what the second flagship will be.

Luckily, Max Jambor, one of the most well-known tipsters in the tech industry with an impressive track record when it comes to OnePlus devices in particular, has us covered. In a tweet, Jambor revealed the “the next and only flagship phone coming this year” from OnePlus - the OnePlus 10T 5G

This revelation had many users startled. Most were expecting either a standard version of the OnePlus 10 Pro, or a super-sized one - a OnePlus 10 Ultra. For the latter, even a full spec sheet leak surfaced. Whether the leaked specifications actually correspond to the OnePlus 10T 5G, another device, or were simply fake remains unknown.

Unfortunately, Jambor’s tweet raises more questions than it does answers. For once, a return to the OnePlus “T” series is an unexpected move to say the least. Hence, it is too early to make predictions regarding the details of the device.

And while we can only speculate at this point, some assumptions are not unreasonable. For example, it makes sense to expect the OnePlus 10T to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. OnePlus has previously mentioned that they are working on a smartphone featuring Qualcomm’s next big SoC. The OnePlus 10T 5G seems like a prime candidate to house the chipset.

Nevertheless, given the scarcity of the available information, it makes little sense to jump to further conclusions. At any rate, one thing can be predicted with a fair degree of certainty. There is another flagship coming our way from OnePlus and a prominent tipster claims it is OnePlus 10T 5G.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Android privacy: how to see if an app is tracking you and what data it collects
Android privacy: how to see if an app is tracking you and what data it collects
You can no longer make in-app purchases from Amazon's Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android
You can no longer make in-app purchases from Amazon's Audible, Kindle, and Music apps on Android
Oukitel's new phone has a 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby
Oukitel's new phone has a 21,000mAh battery and can last 94 days on standby
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has reportedly entered mass production
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has reportedly entered mass production
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
Apple WWDC 2022: what to expect and how to watch the iOS 16 unveiling
The Pixel Watch's battery life and charging speed have leaked; they are disappointing
The Pixel Watch's battery life and charging speed have leaked; they are disappointing

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless