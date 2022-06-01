OnePlus’ second flagship for 2022 will be the OnePlus 10T
For some time now, OnePlus has readily conformed to their principle of releasing 2 flagships per year. We already saw the first make its appearance - the OnePlus 10 Pro. But now, midway through 2022, we are still wondering what the second flagship will be.
Luckily, Max Jambor, one of the most well-known tipsters in the tech industry with an impressive track record when it comes to OnePlus devices in particular, has us covered. In a tweet, Jambor revealed the “the next and only flagship phone coming this year” from OnePlus - the OnePlus 10T 5G
Unfortunately, Jambor’s tweet raises more questions than it does answers. For once, a return to the OnePlus “T” series is an unexpected move to say the least. Hence, it is too early to make predictions regarding the details of the device.
Nevertheless, given the scarcity of the available information, it makes little sense to jump to further conclusions. At any rate, one thing can be predicted with a fair degree of certainty. There is another flagship coming our way from OnePlus and a prominent tipster claims it is OnePlus 10T 5G.
This revelation had many users startled. Most were expecting either a standard version of the OnePlus 10 Pro, or a super-sized one - a OnePlus 10 Ultra. For the latter, even a full spec sheet leak surfaced. Whether the leaked specifications actually correspond to the OnePlus 10T 5G, another device, or were simply fake remains unknown.
And while we can only speculate at this point, some assumptions are not unreasonable. For example, it makes sense to expect the OnePlus 10T to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. OnePlus has previously mentioned that they are working on a smartphone featuring Qualcomm’s next big SoC. The OnePlus 10T 5G seems like a prime candidate to house the chipset.
