OnePlus 8T hits the shelves in the US, here is where you'll find it
Unfortunately, the unlocked version now available for purchase via the OnePlus online store doesn't feature IP certification for water resistance. Aside from that, there are no differences between the T-Mobile and unlocked OnePlus 8T phones, not even when it comes to price.
For those who decide to go for T-Mobile's version, it's worth adding that the OnePlus 8T can also be bought for $31.25 per month for 24 months and $0 down. The estimated ship date is October 25-27, so you'll only have to wait a couple of days to get it once you order one. The same goes for the unlocked model now available through OnePlus online store. If you're not sure that it's worth investing in a “flagship killer,” why not check out our in-depth OnePlus 8T review for more answers.