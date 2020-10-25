Get the brand new iPhone 12 5G 256GB for $950

T-Mobile Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8T hits the shelves in the US, here is where you'll find it

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 25, 2020, 10:16 PM
OnePlus 8T hits the shelves in the US, here is where you'll find it
It's only been a week since OnePlus revealed its new flagship, the 8T, and the smartphone is already available for purchase in the United States. Customers who want to pick this one up can get it for $750 outright from either T-Mobile or OnePlus.

The flagship is available in two color options – Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green, and just one hardware model that packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. Keep in mind that if you choose to purchase the T-Mobile version of OnePlus 8T, your phone will be IP-certified water-resistant.

Unfortunately, the unlocked version now available for purchase via the OnePlus online store doesn't feature IP certification for water resistance. Aside from that, there are no differences between the T-Mobile and unlocked OnePlus 8T phones, not even when it comes to price.

For those who decide to go for T-Mobile's version, it's worth adding that the OnePlus 8T can also be bought for $31.25 per month for 24 months and $0 down. The estimated ship date is October 25-27, so you'll only have to wait a couple of days to get it once you order one. The same goes for the unlocked model now available through OnePlus online store. If you're not sure that it's worth investing in a “flagship killer,” why not check out our in-depth OnePlus 8T review for more answers.

