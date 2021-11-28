Notification Center

Snatch the OnePlus 8 for $299 with this amazing Black Friday deal

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Snatch the OnePlus 8 for $299 with this amazing Black Friday deal
Remember the OnePlus 8? The beloved by many flagship from last year has now seen a major Black Friday discount at the OnePlus online store. You can currently snatch the OnePlus 8 for just $299. This is a $400 discount from its original price. This is a great deal for those who want a phone that has a premium built but doesn't want to spend lots of money on it.

OnePlus 8

$400 off (57%)
$299
$699
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 8T

$300 off (40%)
$449
$749
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. This is still a fast processor, so you don’t need to worry about performance issues. This phone has a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging. The latest software version released for the OnePlus 8 is Android 11.

OnePlus also has a deal on this phone’s successor, the OnePlus 8T. The phone is currently at a nice $300 discount. The 8T has an improved camera system and faster charging compared to the OnePlus 8, which means if you're keen on having a great camera performance, you should go for the more expensive model.

OnePlus 9

$130 off (18%)
$599
$729
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro

$270 off (25%)
$799
$1069
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have also seen some good discounts over the long Black Friday weekend. You can get the OnePlus 9 at $130 off its retail price, or the OnePlus 9 Pro with a $270 discount. This is the best price ever we've seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both of these phones are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, have great 120Hz AMOLED displays, and offer better-than-average battery life. Just like the OnePlus 8 and 8T, if you’re into camera photography, you should go for the more high-end model, which in the case of the OnePlus 9 series is the 9 Pro.

Hurry up before these deals expire. If you’re interested in other deals from this brand make sure to check out our OnePlus Black Friday deals article as well.

