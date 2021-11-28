Snatch the OnePlus 8 for $299 with this amazing Black Friday deal

Snatch the OnePlus 8 for $299 with this amazing Black Friday deal0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. This is still a fast processor, so you don’t need to worry about performance issues. This phone has a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging. The latest software version released for the OnePlus 8 is Android 11.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have also seen some good discounts over the long Black Friday weekend. You can get the OnePlus 9 at $130 off its retail price, or the OnePlus 9 Pro with a $270 discount. This is the best price ever we've seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both of these phones are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, have great 120Hz AMOLED displays, and offer better-than-average battery life. Just like the OnePlus 8 and 8T, if you’re into camera photography, you should go for the more high-end model, which in the case of the OnePlus 9 series is the 9 Pro.
Hurry up before these deals expire. If you’re interested in other deals from this brand make sure to check out our OnePlus Black Friday deals article as well.