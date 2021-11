Snatch the OnePlus 8 for $299 with this amazing Black Friday deal

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Remember the OnePlus 8 ? The beloved by many flagship from last year has now seen a major Black Friday discount at the OnePlus online store. You can currently snatch the OnePlus 8 for just $299. This is a $400 discount from its original price. This is a great deal for those who want a phone that has a premium built but doesn't want to spend lots of money on it.The OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. This is still a fast processor, so you don’t need to worry about performance issues. This phone has a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging. The latest software version released for the OnePlus 8 is Android 11.OnePlus also has a deal on this phone’s successor, the OnePlus 8T . The phone is currently at a nice $300 discount. The 8T has an improved camera system and faster charging compared to the OnePlus 8, which means if you're keen on having a great camera performance, you should go for the more expensive model.The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have also seen some good discounts over the long Black Friday weekend. You can get the OnePlus 9 at $130 off its retail price, or the OnePlus 9 Pro with a $270 discount. This is the best price ever we've seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both of these phones are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, have great 120Hz AMOLED displays, and offer better-than-average battery life. Just like the OnePlus 8 and 8T, if you’re into camera photography, you should go for the more high-end model, which in the case of the OnePlus 9 series is the 9 Pro Hurry up before these deals expire. If you’re interested in other deals from this brand make sure to check out our OnePlus Black Friday deals article as well.