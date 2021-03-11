Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

OnePlus 5G

Hurry and get the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T 5G at lower than ever prices before the 9 is released

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 11, 2021, 12:06 PM
Despite enjoying a surprisingly good year in the midst of a global pandemic that had a major negative impact on the smartphone market as a whole, especially during the first six months of 2020, OnePlus is still doing everything in its power to boost those key US sales numbers even further.

That includes offering incredible (and incredibly early) discounts on the already ultra-affordable Nord N10 5G and N100 mid-rangers, as well as selling the 5G-enabled 8T and 8 Pro high-enders at lower than ever prices right before officially unveiling the highly anticipated (and rigorously leaked) 9 series.

While the company's US e-store is a perfectly adequate option for speed-addicted bargain hunters at the time of this writing, Amazon is even better, shaving a whopping $169.44 off the $749 MSRP of the late 2020-released OnePlus 8T 5G in an Aquamarine Green hue and having the 256GB storage configuration of the slightly older OP8 Pro 5G in stock in both Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue flavors (at least for now).

The latter 6.78-inch powerhouse is currently available for $300 less than its $999 regular price in the aforementioned digital hoarding-friendly variant also packing a hefty 12 gigs of RAM. This huge new discount brings the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro on par with Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G, for instance, at least at the latter's list price in an entry-level 128GB storage model.

Of course, the S20 FE is also frequently up for grabs at excellent markdowns of its own, but the 8 Pro's absolutely gorgeous Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels alone make this bad boy an amazing value proposition right now. 

When taking a bunch of other premium stuff into consideration, like a versatile quad rear-facing camera system, 4,510mAh battery with fast wired and fast wireless charging support, as well as an IP68 water-resistant design, it becomes pretty much impossible to turn down the deeply discounted giant. Unless, of course, you can settle for a smaller and lower-res 6.55-inch screen with 120Hz technology, an inferior ultra-wide-angle lens, no telephoto sensor whatsoever, no wireless charging capabilities, and no water resistance.

Powered by the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor as its bigger and older brother, the unlocked OnePlus 8T 5G also packs a generous 12GB RAM count and 256 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a large 4,500mAh cell equipped with blazing fast 65W charging. And if you don't have a problem spending a few extra bucks, this puppy is available in a Lunar Silver paint job at a cool $149 discount in addition to the aforementioned green model marked down by close to $170.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
Deal Special Amazon $749 Special OnePlus $599 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.0
$799 Special OnePlus $700 Amazon $730 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 11

