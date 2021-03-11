Hurry and get the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T 5G at lower than ever prices before the 9 is released
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That includes offering incredible (and incredibly early) discounts on the already ultra-affordable Nord N10 5G and N100 mid-rangers, as well as selling the 5G-enabled 8T and 8 Pro high-enders at lower than ever prices right before officially unveiling the highly anticipated (and rigorously leaked) 9 series.
While the company's US e-store is a perfectly adequate option for speed-addicted bargain hunters at the time of this writing, Amazon is even better, shaving a whopping $169.44 off the $749 MSRP of the late 2020-released OnePlus 8T 5G in an Aquamarine Green hue and having the 256GB storage configuration of the slightly older OP8 Pro 5G in stock in both Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue flavors (at least for now).
The latter 6.78-inch powerhouse is currently available for $300 less than its $999 regular price in the aforementioned digital hoarding-friendly variant also packing a hefty 12 gigs of RAM. This huge new discount brings the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro on par with Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G, for instance, at least at the latter's list price in an entry-level 128GB storage model.
When taking a bunch of other premium stuff into consideration, like a versatile quad rear-facing camera system, 4,510mAh battery with fast wired and fast wireless charging support, as well as an IP68 water-resistant design, it becomes pretty much impossible to turn down the deeply discounted giant. Unless, of course, you can settle for a smaller and lower-res 6.55-inch screen with 120Hz technology, an inferior ultra-wide-angle lens, no telephoto sensor whatsoever, no wireless charging capabilities, and no water resistance.
Powered by the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor as its bigger and older brother, the unlocked OnePlus 8T 5G also packs a generous 12GB RAM count and 256 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a large 4,500mAh cell equipped with blazing fast 65W charging. And if you don't have a problem spending a few extra bucks, this puppy is available in a Lunar Silver paint job at a cool $149 discount in addition to the aforementioned green model marked down by close to $170.