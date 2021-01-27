The 'Verizon unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G UW is cheaper than ever before
The problem with Verizon's OnePlus 8 5G UW is... no, not that unnecessarily convoluted name, but rather its somewhat excessive $799.99 retail price nowadays. While Big Red can't hook you up with any notable discount at the time of this writing unless you're willing to trade in something (good), B&H Photo Video is ready to shave a massive $330 off that aforementioned MSRP, no questions asked.
All that will set you back a measly $469.99 in your choice of Onyx Black or Polar Silver paint jobs, not to mention that the OnePlus 8 also packs a decent 8 gigs of RAM and sizable 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.
Just in case you need one more little sweetener to help seal the deal, this surprisingly affordable unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW also comes bundled with a complimentary 5G & LTE 3-in-1 SIM card kit for prepaid operator Ting with $30 credit included. That's enough to cover a whole month of talk and text, as well as 5 gigs of LTE and/or 5G data, after which you're obviously free to switch to any other US carrier with no restrictions, exclusions, or strings attached of any sort.