Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Verizon Android Deals OnePlus

The 'Verizon unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G UW is cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 27, 2021, 3:51 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 'Verizon unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G UW is cheaper than ever before
Even though OnePlus is currently selling a grand total of four smartphones technically capable of tapping into various 5G networks stateside, only one of these devices can actually deliver the highest available download speeds on the nation's largest carrier.

The problem with Verizon's OnePlus 8 5G UW is... no, not that unnecessarily convoluted name, but rather its somewhat excessive $799.99 retail price nowadays. While Big Red can't hook you up with any notable discount at the time of this writing unless you're willing to trade in something (good), B&H Photo Video is ready to shave a massive $330 off that aforementioned MSRP, no questions asked.

Better still, the retailer will sell you an unlocked variant of the OnePlus 8 5G UW that's also compatible with 4G LTE, as well as low and mid-band 5G speeds, on T-Mobile and AT&T. On top of that, the 6.55-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse fully supports both Verizon's blazing fast mmWave-based Ultra Wideband signal and its much slower "nationwide" 5G connectivity.

All that will set you back a measly $469.99 in your choice of Onyx Black or Polar Silver paint jobs, not to mention that the OnePlus 8 also packs a decent 8 gigs of RAM and sizable 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.

The triple rear-facing camera arrangement on the handset's shiny glass back is no pushover either, consisting of a 48MP main shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and (largely useless) 2MP macro sensor, while the AMOLED display doesn't stand out in the resolution department, nevertheless supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology.

Just in case you need one more little sweetener to help seal the deal, this surprisingly affordable unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW also comes bundled with a complimentary 5G & LTE 3-in-1 SIM card kit for prepaid operator Ting with $30 credit included. That's enough to cover a whole month of talk and text, as well as 5 gigs of LTE and/or 5G data, after which you're obviously free to switch to any other US carrier with no restrictions, exclusions, or strings attached of any sort.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$599 OnePlus $495 Amazon $440 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest deals

Popular stories
The 'Verizon unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G UW is cheaper than ever before
Popular stories
Save up to $300 on the Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon
Popular stories
The Motorola Edge 5G is hugely discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper than ever at Best Buy
Popular stories
Huge new Amazon sale offers hefty discounts on a bunch of popular Anker charging accessories
Popular stories
4 cheaper AirPods Max alternatives

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless