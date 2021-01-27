The 'Verizon unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G UW is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The problem with Verizon 's OnePlus 8 5G UW is... no, not that unnecessarily convoluted name, but rather its somewhat excessive $799.99 retail price nowadays. While Big Red can't hook you up with any notable discount at the time of this writing unless you're willing to trade in something (good), B&H Photo Video is ready to shave a massive $330 off that aforementioned MSRP, no questions asked.





Better still, the retailer will sell you an unlocked variant of the OnePlus 8 5G UW that's also compatible with 4G LTE, as well as low and mid-band 5G speeds, on T-Mobile and AT&T. On top of that, the 6.55-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse fully supports both Verizon's blazing fast mmWave-based Ultra Wideband signal and its much slower "nationwide" 5G connectivity.





All that will set you back a measly $469.99 in your choice of Onyx Black or Polar Silver paint jobs, not to mention that the OnePlus 8 also packs a decent 8 gigs of RAM and sizable 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging capabilities.





The triple rear-facing camera arrangement on the handset's shiny glass back is no pushover either, consisting of a 48MP main shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and (largely useless) 2MP macro sensor, while the AMOLED display doesn't stand out in the resolution department, nevertheless supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology.





Just in case you need one more little sweetener to help seal the deal, this surprisingly affordable unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW also comes bundled with a complimentary 5G & LTE 3-in-1 SIM card kit for prepaid operator Ting with $30 credit included. That's enough to cover a whole month of talk and text, as well as 5 gigs of LTE and/or 5G data, after which you're obviously free to switch to any other US carrier with no restrictions, exclusions, or strings attached of any sort.



