New updates rolling out to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 14, 2019, 2:05 PM
New updates rolling out to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro
OnePlus is one of the few companies that roll out loads of software updates for its most recent smartphones. We can't say whether that's good or bad, but having to download multiple updates is preferable rather than having your phone's software less optimized.

Because that's what most of the updates put out by OnePlus are all about: optimization. The latest OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro updates bring a handful of system improvements and optimizations, so if you're running either of the two phones as your daily driver, here is what you'll get.

First off, the OnePlus 7T update adds improved system stability and general bug fixes, as well as optimizations to the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles. The standby power consumption has been optimized too, along with the expanded screenshot feature.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro is getting all the improvements mentioned above, plus a fix for the black bar issue while charging or playing video, as well as the October security patch.

Both OTA (over the air) updates are now deployed to a small percentage of users today, while a broader rollout will begin in a few days, so be patient if you didn't receive it yet.
