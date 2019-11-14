New updates rolling out to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro
Because that's what most of the updates put out by OnePlus are all about: optimization. The latest OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro updates bring a handful of system improvements and optimizations, so if you're running either of the two phones as your daily driver, here is what you'll get.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro is getting all the improvements mentioned above, plus a fix for the black bar issue while charging or playing video, as well as the October security patch.
Both OTA (over the air) updates are now deployed to a small percentage of users today, while a broader rollout will begin in a few days, so be patient if you didn't receive it yet.
