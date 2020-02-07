OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be released sooner than expected, tipster reveals
Got some #OnePlus news to share with you all! The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro (Who knows, maybe the 8 lite too) will be launching sooner this time! Expect a launch in Late March or April. Also, there will be a new Green colour for both the phones. Are you excited for these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020
Instead, we might get the OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro duo (or even trio if the 8 Lite joins the party) as soon as March. The exact date is still unknown, but Ishan seems confident that a late March, early April launch is where it’s at right now.
Whether the OnePlus event was really delayed because of the virus, we’ll probably never know, but it is true that substantial leaks regarding the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro started appearing sooner than usual, which could signal an earlier launch.
Another curious piece of information coming from Ishan is that the new phones will also come in green. That’s an unusual choice by OnePlus which usually sticks to a couple of color options. We're eager to see the exact shade of green that was chosen.
There’s plenty we already know about the devices if the rumors are to be believed. A super-smooth 120Hz hole-punch display, Snapdragon 865 and even wireless charging for the Pro version are just some of the features on the list. For more details, check our rumor review of the OnePlus 8.
With OnePlus flagships getting more premium every year, it seems like the company finally feels confident to challenge Samsung’s Galaxy S series more directly. Still, OnePlus has a long way before it becomes a household name like Samsung, something that takes billions of dollars in marketing budgets to achieve.
Even without that status, however, OnePlus has been making some of the best Android phones over the last few years and we can't wait to see the new ones. The sooner the better!
1 Comment
1. yalokiy
Posts: 1141; Member since: Aug 01, 2016
posted on 25 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):