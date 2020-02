OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be released sooner than expected, tipster reveals

Got some #OnePlus news to share with you all! The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro (Who knows, maybe the 8 lite too) will be launching sooner this time! Expect a launch in Late March or April. Also, there will be a new Green colour for both the phones. Are you excited for these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020









Amidst the bombardment of Galaxy S20 leaks before next week’s launch, other brands are having a hard time grabbing our attention. But today, OnePlus has managed to elbow its way into the news stream thanks to one of the resident Twitter tech leakers, Ishan Agarwal According to a tweet of his, we won’t have to wait until May when the first OnePlus phones of the year are usually released.Instead, we might get the OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro duo (or even trio if the 8 Lite joins the party) as soon as March. The exact date is still unknown, but Ishan seems confident that a late March, early April launch is where it’s at right now.Earlier rumors suggested the OnePlus 8 series could be released in February as one fan mentioned in the tweet’s reply thread. That’s when another popular leaker joins in. @OnLeaks says that the launch was delayed because of the Coronavirus outbreak in China. It’s no secret that the virus is indeed reigning chaos in China, which affects smartphone production is well.Whether the OnePlus event was really delayed because of the virus, we’ll probably never know, but it is true that substantial leaks regarding the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro started appearing sooner than usual, which could signal an earlier launch.Another curious piece of information coming from Ishan is that the new phones will also come in green. That’s an unusual choice by OnePlus which usually sticks to a couple of color options. We're eager to see the exact shade of green that was chosen.There’s plenty we already know about the devices if the rumors are to be believed. A super-smooth 120Hz hole-punch display, Snapdragon 865 and even wireless charging for the Pro version are just some of the features on the list. For more details, check our rumor review of the OnePlus 8 With OnePlus flagships getting more premium every year, it seems like the company finally feels confident to challenge Samsung’s Galaxy S series more directly. Still, OnePlus has a long way before it becomes a household name like Samsung, something that takes billions of dollars in marketing budgets to achieve.