The OnePlus 7 Pro is an insane bargain for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 08, 2020, 2:51 AM
Despite its inherent and pretty obvious flaws, the OnePlus 7 Pro was one of the best reviewed Android smartphones of 2019. Incredibly enough, the 6.67-inch powerhouse also started at a significantly lower price than its direct competition from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and even LG.

While we can no longer say the same thing about the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 Pro, which is not much cheaper than the vast majority of 5G flagships on the market today, the 7 Pro is more affordable than ever before, rivaling the likes of the mid-range iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy A51, and Google Pixel 4a.

That's right, this eye-catching Nebula Blue bad boy costs a measly $429.99 today only in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty included.

Although the particular OnePlus 7 Pro variant sold by Woot at this massive 38 percent discount off a list price of $699 is not compatible with any US 5G networks, you are free to activate the handset on T-Mobile, AT&T, or Sprint for full 4G LTE use.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about this killer new deal, which by the way undercuts an already crazy good promotion from nearly a month ago, is the inclusion of a whopping 8 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space. In case you're wondering, a Pixel 4a normally available at $350 comes with a 6GB memory count and 128GB local digital hoarding room, while the $400 second-gen iPhone SE packs a modest (yet plentiful) 3 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of storage space.

Like the iPhone SE, the OnePlus 7 Pro lacks both a headphone jack and a microSD card slot, but of course, the design is much more modern, featuring a motorized pop-up selfie camera that essentially allows the giant to sport a bezelless look. Made from premium glass and aluminum, the handset also packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as a versatile triple rear-facing shooter system with a 48MP primary lens and a big 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.

Last but definitely not least, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a beautiful AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities. Talk about a bang-for-buck champion!

7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro View Full specs

$649 $750
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

