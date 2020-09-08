The OnePlus 7 Pro is an insane bargain for a limited time
Although the particular OnePlus 7 Pro variant sold by Woot at this massive 38 percent discount off a list price of $699 is not compatible with any US 5G networks, you are free to activate the handset on T-Mobile, AT&T, or Sprint for full 4G LTE use.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about this killer new deal, which by the way undercuts an already crazy good promotion from nearly a month ago, is the inclusion of a whopping 8 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space. In case you're wondering, a Pixel 4a normally available at $350 comes with a 6GB memory count and 128GB local digital hoarding room, while the $400 second-gen iPhone SE packs a modest (yet plentiful) 3 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of storage space.
Like the iPhone SE, the OnePlus 7 Pro lacks both a headphone jack and a microSD card slot, but of course, the design is much more modern, featuring a motorized pop-up selfie camera that essentially allows the giant to sport a bezelless look. Made from premium glass and aluminum, the handset also packs a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as a versatile triple rear-facing shooter system with a 48MP primary lens and a big 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.
Last but definitely not least, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a beautiful AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate capabilities. Talk about a bang-for-buck champion!