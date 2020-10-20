Here's how you can pick up the bold OnePlus 7 Pro at a completely irresistible price
Priced at a fairly reasonable $670 and up right off the bat, the 4G LTE-only OnePlus 7 Pro received a number of awesome discounts on the heels of this year's OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T 5G announcements, and unsurprisingly, the handset manufacturer itself no longer sells this bad boy through its official US website.
Check out the deal here
These refurbished devices available at 330 bucks a pop at the time of this writing will be shipped in their original retail packaging, mind you, while supporting T-Mobile and AT&T in addition to Sprint, which is technically the carrier it was initially intended for.
Even though DailySteals doesn't offer a lot of details about the cosmetic condition of the OnePlus 7 Pro units on sale at the special aforementioned price, these are supposed to look "excellent", which we'll assume means minimal signs of wear and tear.
With a whopping 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of internal storage space on deck, as well as a stunning 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display equipped with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology, not to mention a 30W fast charging-capable 4,000mAh battery and versatile 48 + 8 + 16MP triple rear-facing shooter system, we can probably all agree this is a much better sub-$400 option than the likes of Google's Pixel 4a.
The only question you need to ask yourself before pulling the trigger here is whether or not you're willing to accept the inherent risks of buying a refurbished smartphone. If the answer is yes, then go for it, but be sure to do it quickly as there's no word how long this promotion might last.