This might be your last chance to get the amazing OnePlus 6T at an incredible price





















Of course, the high-end landscape has gone through some radical changes since late 2018, but at 300 bucks, the OnePlus 6T obviously doesn't have to take on the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra . By the way, these are brand-new units sold by Amazon-owned Woot at a massive $250 discount for a limited time with a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty included.





The killer new deal undercuts the manufacturer's own promotion from a couple of months ago , which by the way is no longer available. In fact, the OnePlus 6T itself is listed as out of stock on the company's official website while not showing up at T-Mobile anymore.





In case you're wondering, your three Benjamins will apparently buy you an unlocked variant compatible with Verizon in addition to GSM operators like T-Mobile and AT&T. Coated in "Mirror Black", the phone packs a generous 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space alongside a 3,700mAh battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and two respectable rear-facing cameras with 16 and 20MP sensors.



