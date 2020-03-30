T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Android Deals OnePlus

This might be your last chance to get the amazing OnePlus 6T at an incredible price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 30, 2020, 3:22 PM
This might be your last chance to get the amazing OnePlus 6T at an incredible price
Even though we're only a little over two weeks away from the official announcement of the highly anticipated OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, it might not be such a bad idea to consider purchasing the OnePlus 6T right now instead of waiting for the company's next high-end handset duo with 5G connectivity.

After all, we already know the addition of 5G support, as well as features like wireless charging, water resistance, and 120Hz display technology will make these upcoming bad boys the priciest OnePlus phones to date, while the 6T is currently available for a measly $299.99.

Check out the deal here



As the name suggests, this is a 2018-released product, which doesn't make it any less appealing at the aforementioned price. Keep in mind that the OnePlus 6T is running Android 10 on the software side of things, looking pretty much guaranteed to receive an Android 11 update at some point too, and the processing power, battery life, and rapid charging capabilities left us quite impressed when we thoroughly reviewed the 6.4-inch device.

Of course, the high-end landscape has gone through some radical changes since late 2018, but at 300 bucks, the OnePlus 6T obviously doesn't have to take on the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra. By the way, these are brand-new units sold by Amazon-owned Woot at a massive $250 discount for a limited time with a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty included.

The killer new deal undercuts the manufacturer's own promotion from a couple of months ago, which by the way is no longer available. In fact, the OnePlus 6T itself is listed as out of stock on the company's official website while not showing up at T-Mobile anymore.

In case you're wondering, your three Benjamins will apparently buy you an unlocked variant compatible with Verizon in addition to GSM operators like T-Mobile and AT&T. Coated in "Mirror Black", the phone packs a generous 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space alongside a 3,700mAh battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and two respectable rear-facing cameras with 16 and 20MP sensors.

Related phones

6T
OnePlus 6T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 15 Reviews
$429 OnePlus 6T on
$366 OnePlus 6T on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Apple's 2020 iPad Pro tablets are already available for less at Sky Mobile
Apple's 2020 iPad Pro tablets are already available for less at Sky Mobile
This Sky Mobile deal gives you the chance to save big on the 128GB iPad 7
This Sky Mobile deal gives you the chance to save big on the 128GB iPad 7
-$115
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
-$50
Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro
Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro
-$200
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers
-$130
If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free
If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless