This might be your last chance to get the amazing OnePlus 6T at an incredible price

As the name suggests, this is a 2018-released product, which doesn't make it any less appealing at the aforementioned price. Keep in mind that the OnePlus 6T is running Android 10 on the software side of things, looking pretty much guaranteed to receive an Android 11 update at some point too, and the processing power, battery life, and rapid charging capabilities left us quite impressed when we thoroughly reviewed the 6.4-inch device





Of course, the high-end landscape has gone through some radical changes since late 2018, but at 300 bucks, the OnePlus 6T obviously doesn't have to take on the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra . By the way, these are brand-new units sold by Amazon-owned Woot at a massive $250 discount for a limited time with a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty included.





The killer new deal undercuts the manufacturer's own promotion from a couple of months ago , which by the way is no longer available. In fact, the OnePlus 6T itself is listed as out of stock on the company's official website while not showing up at T-Mobile anymore.





In case you're wondering, your three Benjamins will apparently buy you an unlocked variant compatible with Verizon in addition to GSM operators like T-Mobile and AT&T. Coated in "Mirror Black", the phone packs a generous 8GB RAM count and 128 gigs of internal storage space alongside a 3,700mAh battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and two respectable rear-facing cameras with 16 and 20MP sensors.





Even though we're only a little over two weeks away from the official announcement of the highly anticipated OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro , it might not be such a bad idea to consider purchasing the OnePlus 6T right now instead of waiting for the company's next high-end handset duo with 5G connectivity.