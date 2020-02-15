T-Mobile Android Software updates OnePlus

T-Mobile finally updates OnePlus 6T to Android 10

by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 15, 2020, 5:49 AM
T-Mobile finally updates OnePlus 6T to Android 10
The OnePlus 6T Android 10 update has a long history of failures. The Chinese company has been trying to bring the update to OnePlus 6T devices since December, but rollout was put on hold at least three times due to various issues.

So, in this particular case, T-Mobile is completely innocent. The carrier most likely waited for OnePlus to release a stable build with no issue so that it can go ahead with its own OnePlus 6T Android 10 rollout.

OnePlus updated the 6T earlier this month, so it's about the right time for T-Mobile to start rolling out the Android 10 update. The only downside is that the update comes with a rather old December security patch, but we're convinced T-Mobile will catch up with these security updates in the coming months.

The update weighs in at 1.6GB and includes “stability and post launch fixes,” as well as “UE-B AGNSS only mode for UMTS and LTE.” As expected, all OnePlus 6T devices purchased from T-Mobile will receive updates at different times then those bought directly from the Chinese company.
